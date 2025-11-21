EXCLUSIVE: Reclusive Star Robert Wagner, 95, to Make 'Deathbed Confession' Nearly 45 Years After Natalie Wood's Mystery Death Gutted Actor's Career

According to sources, Wagner, now 95 years old, is staying out of the spotlight while "drowning in guilt" and dealing with a brutal health crisis. And while it looks like the Hollywood legend's days are numbered, it may be time to reveal his secrets finally.

"It’s a tragedy, given he was quite the star in his day, but Natalie’s death is likely all anyone will ever remember Wagner for if he doesn’t clear the air," one insider said. "He will almost certainly make a deathbed confession."

Wagner and Wood spent the weekend on their yacht, alongside Christopher Walken. However, in the late hours of November 28 and the early minutes of November 29, the West Side Story actress vanished.

By the morning, Wood was found floating face down, with bruises on her body, near Blue Cavern Point on Catalina Island, as her death was originally ruled an accidental drowning.