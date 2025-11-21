Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Robert Wagner
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Reclusive Star Robert Wagner, 95, to Make 'Deathbed Confession' Nearly 45 Years After Natalie Wood's Mystery Death Gutted Actor's Career

Photo of Robert Wagner, Natalie Wood
Source: MEGA

Robert Wagner could share details of the night Natalie Wood died.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 21 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Natalie Wood's mystery death may finally get a resolution, as her former husband, Robert Wagner, is said to be ready to reveal details of what truly happened that fateful night, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Wood, 43 years old at the time, was last seen arguing with Wagner and screaming for her life while aboard the yacht Splendour off California's Catalina Island on November 28, 1981.

Article continues below advertisement

Will Robert Wagner Confess?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Robert Wagner, Natalie Wood
Source: MEGA

Wagner may be ready to make a deathbed confession, according to sources.

According to sources, Wagner, now 95 years old, is staying out of the spotlight while "drowning in guilt" and dealing with a brutal health crisis. And while it looks like the Hollywood legend's days are numbered, it may be time to reveal his secrets finally.

"It’s a tragedy, given he was quite the star in his day, but Natalie’s death is likely all anyone will ever remember Wagner for if he doesn’t clear the air," one insider said. "He will almost certainly make a deathbed confession."

Wagner and Wood spent the weekend on their yacht, alongside Christopher Walken. However, in the late hours of November 28 and the early minutes of November 29, the West Side Story actress vanished.

By the morning, Wood was found floating face down, with bruises on her body, near Blue Cavern Point on Catalina Island, as her death was originally ruled an accidental drowning.

Article continues below advertisement

Did Robert Wagner's Rumored Affair Lead to Natalie Wood's Death?

Photo of Robert Wagner, Natalie Wood
Source: MEGA

The 'West Side Story' star was found dead, in what was originally labeled an 'accidental drowning.'

However, decades later, the cause of death was changed from "drowning and other undetermined factors." Investigators behind the case have pondered whether a wild affair Wagner is believed to have had could have led to a violent argument.

"Anybody within earshot could hear them fighting," a witness recalled. "It jolted me. A man and a woman started yelling at each other at the top of their lungs... it was brutal."

Skipper Dennis Davern also revealed he lived in Wagner's Beverly Hills mansion following Wood's death and claims he was only allowed to leave when accompanied by the actor's "thugs," and he believes it was to keep him quiet about what actually went down that night.

Devern also claimed notable Bond Girl Jill St. John was over at Wagner's residence a lot, raising red flags.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Robert Wagner
Source: MEGA

The iconic star fled the spotlight following Wood's death, with many speculating he was involved.

He previously claimed: "She was at Wagner's house instantly, but I couldn't see what was going on because I was trapped in that room. She was always around. I think there was something else going on besides just feeling sorry for him."

While Wagner's lawyers deny he had any involvement in the movie star's death, calling rumors of an affair between their client and St. John "completely untrue," the actor has refused to talk to them about the case since it was reopened.

Wagner, whose story has changed over the years, was labeled a "person of interest" since he was the last person to see Wood alive. Wood's sister, Lana, has since penned a letter begging the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office to press charges against the Towering Inferno star.

The suspicion around Wagner has led him to live a private life, with only a few people being allowed at his $20million Aspen home, apart from his wife, St. John.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Kim Kardashian and Drake's secret on-and-off relationship is revealed after years of quiet hookups.

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian & Drake's Secret 'Friends With Benefits' Relationship Exposed — 'Everyone Knows They've Been Hooking Up for Years On and Off'

'Matlock' scandal deepens as a fired actor's wife condemns his co-star following shocking assault allegations.

EXCLUSIVE: 'Matlock' Scandal Explodes — Fired Actor's Wife Calls His Co-star a 'Disturbing Human' After Shocking Sex Assault Allegations Got Him Escorted Off Set

'He Was Filled With Sadness'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Natalie Wood
Source: MEGA

Wagner has denied he had anything to do with the actress' death.

While many theories over what happened to Wood that night have continued to spread, celebrity coroner, Dr. Thomas Noguchi, still believed her death was caused by drowning, and that "alcohol played a significant role" in her passing.

According to the biography L.A. Coroner: Thomas Noguchi and Death in Hollywood, author Anne Soon Choi touched on how the famed doctor also believed Wood's clothing played a key role in her drowning after performing her autopsy.

Choi writes: "When he scrutinized the parka more carefully, he realized it weighed between thirty to forty pounds in its saturated state.

"Her sodden parka had caused her to drown. He was filled with sadness."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.