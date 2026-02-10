RFK Jr.'s Candid Heroin Confession: 'I Go to Meetings Every Day — 12-step Recovery Saved My Life'

The Health and Human Services secretary, 72, said he has to force himself to make the time, making the candid revelation saying he doesn't "want to live with the consequences of what happens" if he stops working the program.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr . has confessed how, after 43 years of sobriety from a raging heroin addiction , he still goes to daily 12-step meetings, even though he doesn't "like" it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

RFK Jr. said he makes sure he attends daily 12-step meetings even though 'I really don't have time to.'

The Donald Trump cabinet member shared, "I've got 75,000 employees, and I've got a big job, and I've got a lot of people relying on me. I really don't have time to do it, but I go anyway, no matter what."

RFK Jr. said he still makes time to attend daily meetings, even though he doesn't "have time to."

He said it "provides" him with "all of the gravities around which my life is oriented: my family, my friendships, the work that I do."

"I was a heroin addict for 14 years, beginning in my early teens, and I've been 43 years in recovery, and these 12-step programs saved my life," RFK Jr. proudly declared.

The politician said he doesn't like attending meeting but needs to for the rest of his 'life to work.'

"When I first came into the program in September of 1983, I asked a guy, 'How long do you have to keep coming to these meetings?' He said just keep coming until you like it," RFJ Jr. said, eliciting laughs from the audience.

"I've been coming for 43 years, and I still don't like going to meetings. There's always someplace I'd rather be," he candidly revealed.

While RFK Jr. made no bones about how it's a pain to take an hour out of his busy daily schedule to attend a 12-step meeting, "I go every day because when I go, the rest of my life works."

He made a very relatable comparison about his feelings toward the need to attend the program.

"For me, it's like brushing my teeth," he explained. "I don't look forward to brushing my teeth. I don't enjoy the sensation. I do it every day because I don't want to live with the consequences of what happens when I don't do it."