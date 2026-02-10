Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Robert F. Kennedy Jr

RFK Jr.'s Candid Heroin Confession: 'I Go to Meetings Every Day — 12-step Recovery Saved My Life'

Photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Source: MEGA

RFK Jr. confessed that despite his busy schedule, he still attends daily 12-step meetings.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 10 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has confessed how, after 43 years of sobriety from a raging heroin addiction, he still goes to daily 12-step meetings, even though he doesn't "like" it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Health and Human Services secretary, 72, said he has to force himself to make the time, making the candid revelation saying he doesn't "want to live with the consequences of what happens" if he stops working the program.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Go No Matter What'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Source: MEGA

RFK Jr. said he makes sure he attends daily 12-step meetings even though 'I really don't have time to.'

"I was a heroin addict for 14 years, beginning in my early teens, and I've been 43 years in recovery, and these 12-step programs saved my life," RFK Jr. proudly declared.

He said it "provides" him with "all of the gravities around which my life is oriented: my family, my friendships, the work that I do."

RFK Jr. said he still makes time to attend daily meetings, even though he doesn't "have time to."

The Donald Trump cabinet member shared, "I've got 75,000 employees, and I've got a big job, and I've got a lot of people relying on me. I really don't have time to do it, but I go anyway, no matter what."

Article continues below advertisement

'I Still Don't Like Going to Meetings'

Photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Source: MEGA

The politician said he doesn't like attending meeting but needs to for the rest of his 'life to work.'

"When I first came into the program in September of 1983, I asked a guy, 'How long do you have to keep coming to these meetings?' He said just keep coming until you like it," RFJ Jr. said, eliciting laughs from the audience.

"I've been coming for 43 years, and I still don't like going to meetings. There's always someplace I'd rather be," he candidly revealed.

While RFK Jr. made no bones about how it's a pain to take an hour out of his busy daily schedule to attend a 12-step meeting, "I go every day because when I go, the rest of my life works."

He made a very relatable comparison about his feelings toward the need to attend the program.

"For me, it's like brushing my teeth," he explained. "I don't look forward to brushing my teeth. I don't enjoy the sensation. I do it every day because I don't want to live with the consequences of what happens when I don't do it."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

On Remaining 'Spiritually Fit'

Photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Source: MEGA

RFK Jr. said being in the program helps him with his 'spiritual center.'

RFK Jr. said that the program helps him maintain his "spiritual center," claiming that "we're all hybrid beings. We're half spiritual and half biological, and a lot of times our biological being doesn't have the best judgment."

He described the challenges of walking with one foot in both of the worlds, and that "the answer to that is you have to be disciplined about keeping yourself spiritually fit. I make a big effort to do that in my own life."

Kennedy added that it gives him "greater understanding" about what it takes for an addict who's "irritated, hopeless, discontent, who's lost all of their touch with their own humanity."

"And how do you bring them back into society? And how do you give them a chance to fulfill their God-given potential and a sense of purpose in their lives?" the former environmental attorney asked. "It begins with these little steps of giving them the opportunity to be useful to other human beings."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Howard Lutnick,Jeffrey Epstein

Howard Lutnick and Epstein's Disturbing Link Exposed: Commerce Secretary Offered His Nanny's Services to Pedo and Also Planned Visit to His Sick Island

jeffrey epstein and donald trump

Trump's Latest Epstein LIE Exposed: The Don Told Palm Beach Police Chief 'Everyone' Knew About Epstein in 2006 — Despite Claiming He Had No Knowledge of Sex Crimes

Road to Sobriety

Photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Source: MEGA

RFK Jr. has been sober since kicking drugs in 1983.

RFK Jr. had previously revealed he began using heroin as a teenager to "numb the pain" growing up after his father, Robert F. Kennedy, was assassinated in 1968 while running for president.

RFK. Jr. was only 14 years old when his dad was gunned down, and he started "self-medicating" with drugs the following year.

He got clean after a bust in the early 1980s for heroin possession, which led him to enter rehab, and he has been sober ever since.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.