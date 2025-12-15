EXCLUSIVE: How Robert Irwin Cheated Death on 'Dancing With the Stars' — as The Young Zookeeper's Family Begged Him to Slow Down After Terrifying Scare During Live Show

Rattled Robert Irwin recently cheated death during a terrifying choking incident on Dancing With the Stars – and now RadarOnline.com can reveal loved ones are begging the hard-charging hunk to slow down and treat the incident as a wake-up call.

The Australia Zoo icon, 22, accidentally swallowed a piece of confetti following a high-intensity performance with TV partner Witney Carson, who he ended up winning the competition with.

Recounting the freak occurrence, Irwin – whose Crocodile Hunter dad, Steve Irwin, was fatally stabbed in the heart by a stingray in 2006 – admitted he felt lucky to be alive.