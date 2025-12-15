EXCLUSIVE: How Robert Irwin Cheated Death on 'Dancing With the Stars' — as The Young Zookeeper's Family Begged Him to Slow Down After Terrifying Scare During Live Show
Dec. 15 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Rattled Robert Irwin recently cheated death during a terrifying choking incident on Dancing With the Stars – and now RadarOnline.com can reveal loved ones are begging the hard-charging hunk to slow down and treat the incident as a wake-up call.
The Australia Zoo icon, 22, accidentally swallowed a piece of confetti following a high-intensity performance with TV partner Witney Carson, who he ended up winning the competition with.
Recounting the freak occurrence, Irwin – whose Crocodile Hunter dad, Steve Irwin, was fatally stabbed in the heart by a stingray in 2006 – admitted he felt lucky to be alive.
The Serious Incident
"I choked on a piece of confetti after the team dance. I went over to Witney, and I think they cut away, and I inhaled a piece of confetti. I couldn't breathe," he later recalled.
Sources said talent bosses are eager to book Robert for other TV projects after he dazzled viewers with his enthusiastic performances on the ABC contest. But according to sources, the scary mishap may have given the handsome Aussie cause to pause.
An insider said, "It might have seemed minor to people watching, but it was actually very serious when it happened. He was choking really badly."
His sister, Bindi Irwin, 27 – who won DWTS herself in 2015 – and doting mom Terri Irwin, 61, paused their day-to-day duties Down Under at the family's zoo to cheer him on before his massive win.
But the source shared the gals are telling Robert the accident is a "huge warning sign" he needs to pump the brakes.
The insider confided: "He's pushing himself way too hard."
Worries For Robert's Health
The source said Robert doesn't want to let anyone down – but his mom and sis are telling him that he's already a success.
"They appreciate that he's doing this to bring in as much money as he can for the sake of the zoo and the animals, and they are so proud of his drive," the insider explained.
"But they're also frightened that he's going to burn himself out – and nothing is worth his health."