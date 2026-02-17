EXCLUSIVE: Inside Robert Duvall's Sad Last Days — Stroke Terror and How 'The Godfather' Legend's Body 'Just Gave Out' Before Death at Age 95

Duvall died at the age of 95 on February 15, with his wife of 20 years, Luciana Pedraza , delivering the heartbreaking news to the legendary actor's fans.

Pals feared Robert Duvall was at risk for a stroke due to his lifestyle in his final years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Duvall and his Argentinian wife were well known tango enthusiasts.

"Something is going on because, despite his age, Robert had been acting like someone HALF his age – until recently," an insider said about the Lonesome Dove star in the years before his passing.

"He's a tango enthusiast who loved to dance up a storm and travel extensively with his wife to do so," the source noted about the star and his native Argentine wife, who was 41 years his junior.

The insider added, "Considering his eating habits and previous smoking, he’s done pretty well. But now he’s suddenly gone off the scene. The general feeling is that his body just gave out."

At the time, Duvall was believed to have suffered a stroke, but his team would later deny the claim.