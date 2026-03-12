EXCLUSIVE: Robert Duvall Was a Real-Life Goodfella! How Oscar-Winner Buddied Up With Bad Boys to Play Mob Lawyer in 'The Godfather'

What emerged was an impression of loyalty before all else – the mindset he used to shape Hagen, the orphan who had been found by Don Vito Corleone's son Sonny and adopted by his family.

According to sources, Duvall also met with real-life mobsters from the notorious Colombo and Bufalino crime families on the Godfather set who acted as extras and advisors for the film.

In one humorous incident, a boozy Marlon Brando, who played Vito, mooned a gaggle of gawking gangsters – and somehow got away with it.