EXCLUSIVE: Reformed Hollywood Wildman Robert Downey Jr. Reveals His Favorite Roles — From Working With 'Mad Genius' Director to Raunchy Threeway Film

Robert Downey Jr. once had a reputation as one of the hardest partyers in Hollywood.

RadarOnline.com previously reported The Iron Man star said he first smoked pot – with his father – when he was just eight, and by the time he reached adulthood he was a full-blown addict.

Downey, now 60, confessed to graduating to harder drugs, smoking heroin and freebasing cocaine, which led to a string of arrests.

He served a six-month court-ordered stint in rehab in 1996, but after a 1998 parole violation, he was sentenced to six months in prison followed by another mandatory stint in treatment.

In 2001, he was busted again and ordered into a year-long recovery program which helped him finally get sober for good. He credited never giving up as the key to finally kicking the habit.

Now he's one of Hollywood's biggest success stories – not to mention highest paid stars – thanks to some of his favorite big and little screen roles.