Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Robert Downey Jr.
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Reformed Hollywood Wildman Robert Downey Jr. Reveals His Favorite Roles — From Working With 'Mad Genius' Director to Raunchy Threeway Film

Photos of Robert Downey Jr.
Source: TRISTAR PICTURES;MARVEL,UNIVERSAL PICTURES;UNSPLASH.

Robert Downey Jr. is one of the most successful actors of his generation.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 23 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Robert Downey Jr. once had a reputation as one of the hardest partyers in Hollywood.

RadarOnline.com previously reported The Iron Man star said he first smoked pot – with his father – when he was just eight, and by the time he reached adulthood he was a full-blown addict.

Downey, now 60, confessed to graduating to harder drugs, smoking heroin and freebasing cocaine, which led to a string of arrests.

He served a six-month court-ordered stint in rehab in 1996, but after a 1998 parole violation, he was sentenced to six months in prison followed by another mandatory stint in treatment.

In 2001, he was busted again and ordered into a year-long recovery program which helped him finally get sober for good. He credited never giving up as the key to finally kicking the habit.

Now he's one of Hollywood's biggest success stories – not to mention highest paid stars – thanks to some of his favorite big and little screen roles.

Article continues below advertisement

'Less Than Zero' (1987)

rdj less than zerotwentieth century fox
Source: Twentieth Century Fox

Downey played a drug addict in one of his earliest movies.

Downey drew from experience when he played drug addict Julian Wells in Less Than Zero. The film came at a time when Downey's life was dominated by illegal substances.

He has said before the film: "I took my drugs after work and on the weekends. The role was like the ghost of Christmas future.

"And then things changed. In some ways, I became an exaggeration of the character. That lasted far longer than it needed to last."

Article continues below advertisement

'Chaplin' (1992)

rdj chaplin tristar pictures
Source: Tristar pictures

He earned rave reviews as Charlie Chaplin.

Downey was nominated for an Oscar for his portrayal of silent film star Charlie Chaplin in the legend's biopic.

"Chaplin was an absolute gift and a bear of a challenge for someone who was 25," he's previously reflected. "It was a role that terrified me. I didn’t know if I could pull it off.

"That fear pushed me to give everything I had. It taught me what acting could really be."

Article continues below advertisement

'Natural Born Killers' (1994)

robert downey jr natural born killers warner bros
Source: Warner Bros.

Downey clashed with director Oliver Stone on the set.

Directed by Oliver Stone, Downey plays self-serving tabloid journalist Wayne Gale, who helps elevate a pair of lovers and mass-murderers to cult-hero status.

Downey said: "This was a precision executed three-ring circus ballet. You just want to feel like you’re making the directors happy. You don’t get that with Oliver Stone.

"He’d say, 'If you don’t get this scene right, you’re going to f------ ruin my movie.' He’s a mad genius."

Article continues below advertisement

'Two Girls and a Guy' (1997)

rdj twogirlsandaguy fox searchlight
Source: Searchlight

He was part of a love triangle in 'Two Girls and a Guy.'

Downey plays "the guy" to Heather Graham and Natasha Gregson Wagner's "two girls."

In one of the most memorable scenes from the movie, Downey sings You Don’t Know Me. He's said of that scene: "I've always liked singing and I always encourage people to do it.

"It’s fundamentally impossible for the human body to not to be able to produce, hold, carry and interact in complex ways with tones and music!"

Article continues below advertisement

'Ally McBeal' (2000)

rdj allymcbeal thfoxtv
Source: 20thfoxtv

Downey took his talents to the small screen for a stint on 'Ally McBeal.'

Downey joined the cast of the David E. Kelley dramedy at the start of the series fourth season, playing star Calista Flockhart's love interest Larry Paul.

However, producers were forced to write him off the hit show after his 2001 drug arrest.

He has since gone on to say he was "extremely grateful for the role, which came at his lowest moments.

"It was my rock bottom. That’s when my addictions were at their very worst."

Article continues below advertisement

'Kiss Kiss Bang Bang' (2005)

rdj kisskiss bang bang warnerbros
Source: Warner Bros.

Downey was especially proud of this film.

Downey has said this film takes the cake: "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang is I think, in some ways, the best film I’ve ever done.

"At that point, I never played a character who was so overtly not intelligent but lovable. And Harry is kind of a dummy, and it was so freeing for me."

Article continues below advertisement

'Zodiac' (2007)

robert downey jr zodiac paramount
Source: Paramount

He went on the hunt for a legendary serial killer.

The film tells the story of the manhunt for the Zodiac Killer, a serial killer who terrorized the San Francisco Bay Area during the late 1960s and early 1970s

Playing troubled San Francisco reporter Paul Avery made Downey realize something truly important: “That’s what I would’ve become if I hadn’t stopped drinking and using, this kind of miserable old guy.

"Better to play it than to be it."

Article continues below advertisement

'Tropic Thunder' (2008)

rdj tropictunder dreamworks
Source: dreamworks

Downey faced criticism for his controversial role.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Scott Peterson

EXCLUSIVE: Scott Peterson Thinks Wife Laci 'Walked In On a Robbery' and Was Murdered — As Convicted Killer's Lawyers Now Claim 'New Evidence' Will Set Him Free

Photo of Lori Vallow Daybell

EXCLUSIVE: Lori Vallow Daybell Claimed Children Were 'Possessed and Zombies' Before Murdering Them — As 'Doomsday Mom' Found Guilty Again in Latest Sick Act

Downey earned his second Oscar for playing an Australian method actor who undergoes a controversial "pigmentation alteration" surgery to temporarily darken his skin for his portrayal of a black character in a fake movie.

Although his performance was lauded, Downey would eventually be criticized for donning "blackface" in the Ben Stiller comedy.

But it was a chance "to hold up to nature, the insane self-involved hypocrisy of artists and what they think they’re allowed to do on occasion."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

rdj avengers endgame marvel
Source: marvel

Downey is credited for jumpstarting the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Little has brought Downey more success – and more money – than his portrayal of Tony Stark in nine Marvel movies.

"Iron Man was more than a movie role for me," he's said. "It was a chance to prove to myself and the world that I could rise again.

"I owe so much of my career to that."

Article continues below advertisement

'Oppenheimer' (2023)

robert downey jr oppenheimer universalpictures
Source: Universal Pictures

He was awarded an Oscar for the eventual Best Picture winner.

Downey would finally take home his first Academy Award for his portrayal of Atomic Energy Commission member Lewis Strauss, the nemesis of Cillian Murphy’s physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer.

He's called it "the best film I’ve ever been in" – and praised his devoted wife, Susan, for sticking with him in the worst of times.

"She found me, a snarling rescue pet, and loved me back to life. That’s why I am here," he said.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.