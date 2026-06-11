'Revenge of the Nerds' Star Robert Carradine Entered Psychiatric Hospital Before Death — Heartbreaking Details Emerge From Medical Examiner Report

The following day, Carradine was found "unresponsive" and "in cardiac arrest" in his hospital room by staff members after an attempt to take his own life. He was admitted to intensive care, where his "condition continued to decline" until his death on February 23, according to the report.

The report states that no suicide note was found at the scene, but his death had previously been ruled as suicide. He was 71.

In the original M.E.'s report, Carradine's primary cause of death was listed as "sequelae of anoxic brain injury," which refers to the secondary effect or some kind of trauma or injury, in this case, being the rapid deterioration of oxygen to the brain, causing brain cell death.

"Hanging" was listed as the secondary cause, which is what likely led to the anoxic brain injury.