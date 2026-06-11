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Home > News > Robert Carradine

'Revenge of the Nerds' Star Robert Carradine Entered Psychiatric Hospital Before Death — Heartbreaking Details Emerge From Medical Examiner Report

picture of Robert Carradine
Source: MEGA

Heartbreaking new details have emerged from Robert Carradine's death in a medical examiner report.

June 11 2026, Updated 4:17 p.m. ET

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Revenge of the Nerds star Robert Carradine sought help for his mental health before his tragic death.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor voluntarily admitted himself to UCLA's Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital on January 16 due to ongoing suicidal ideation, according to a Los Angeles County Department of medical examiner report.

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Found 'Unresponsive' Day After Entering Psychiatric Hospital

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picture of Robert Carradine
Source: MEGA

Carradine was found 'unresponsive' by staff members.

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The following day, Carradine was found "unresponsive" and "in cardiac arrest" in his hospital room by staff members after an attempt to take his own life. He was admitted to intensive care, where his "condition continued to decline" until his death on February 23, according to the report.

The report states that no suicide note was found at the scene, but his death had previously been ruled as suicide. He was 71.

In the original M.E.'s report, Carradine's primary cause of death was listed as "sequelae of anoxic brain injury," which refers to the secondary effect or some kind of trauma or injury, in this case, being the rapid deterioration of oxygen to the brain, causing brain cell death.

"Hanging" was listed as the secondary cause, which is what likely led to the anoxic brain injury.

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Long Struggle With Mental Illness

picture of Robert Carradine
Source: MEGA

The actor's brother mentioned his longstanding mental health battle in his tribute.

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The actor's brother, Nashville star Keith Carradine, discussed his sibling's mental health in a statement to Deadline after his passing.

He said: "There is no shame in it. It is an illness that got the best of him, and I want to celebrate him for his struggle with it, and celebrate his beautiful soul."

"He was profoundly gifted, and we will miss him every day," he continued. "We will take solace in how funny he could be, how wise and utterly accepting and tolerant he was. That's who my baby brother was."

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'A Beacon of Light to Everyone Around Him'

picture of Robert Carradine
Source: MEGA

The 'Revenge of the Nerds' star suffered from bipolar disorder.

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Carradine's family also provided a statement at the time of his death, which read: "In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon (of) light to everyone around him."

"We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby's valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with bipolar disorder," the statement continued. "We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness. At this time we ask for the privacy to grieve this unfathomable loss. With gratitude for your understanding and compassion."

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picture of Hilary Duff
Source: MEGA

Former co-star Hilary Duff joined in the tributes for the tragic actor.

The actor played the father in the Lizzie McGuire series and film, as well as playing Lewis Skolnik in all four Revenge of the Nerds movies.

Among those who paid tribute to the actor after his death was Lizzie McGuire star Hilary Duff who shared a post on her Instagram on February 24.

She wrote: "This one hurts. It’s really hard to face this reality about an old friend. There was so much warmth in the McGuire family, and I always felt so cared for by my on-screen parents. I’ll be forever grateful for that. I’m deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering. My heart aches for him, his family, and everyone who loved him."

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