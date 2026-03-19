EXCLUSIVE: Robert Carradine Killed by Inner Demons — Star Driven to Suicide by Bipolar Disorder and Devastating Losses

That tragedy – along with a decades-long struggle with bipolar disorder – turned Robert into a shell of himself, sources said, ending with his suicide Feb. 23.

"Robert was a wonderful guy who made a lasting impact on everyone he knew with his kindness and fun-loving personality. But everyone knew that beneath his upbeat exterior, he was fighting major demons," said an insider.

"It's devastating for family and friends to have lost such a popular talent. But there was always this sense – especially throughout the latter stages of his life – that Robert was unpredictable and self-destructive."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, his brother David was found hanging in a Bangkok hotel room in 2009, with investigators saying he died of asphyxiation in a kinky sex stunt. He was 72.