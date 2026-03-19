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Home > Exclusives > Robert Carradine
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EXCLUSIVE: Robert Carradine Killed by Inner Demons — Star Driven to Suicide by Bipolar Disorder and Devastating Losses

Robert Carradine's suicide tragedy has been linked to bipolar disorder and devastating personal losses.
Source: MEGA

Robert Carradine's suicide tragedy has been linked to bipolar disorder and devastating personal losses.

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March 19 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Tormented Robert Carradine committed suicide after years of being plagued by demons that crushed his spirit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources said the Lizzie Maguire and Revenge of the Nerds alum, 71, never got over the loss of his beloved older brother, Kill Bill star David Carradine, who also died in similarly dark circumstances.

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Inner Demons Haunted Robert's Life

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picture of Robert Carradine
Source: MEGA

The star's family paid tribute to the actor in a sombre statement after his death.

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That tragedy – along with a decades-long struggle with bipolar disorder – turned Robert into a shell of himself, sources said, ending with his suicide Feb. 23.

"Robert was a wonderful guy who made a lasting impact on everyone he knew with his kindness and fun-loving personality. But everyone knew that beneath his upbeat exterior, he was fighting major demons," said an insider.

"It's devastating for family and friends to have lost such a popular talent. But there was always this sense – especially throughout the latter stages of his life – that Robert was unpredictable and self-destructive."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, his brother David was found hanging in a Bangkok hotel room in 2009, with investigators saying he died of asphyxiation in a kinky sex stunt. He was 72.

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Brother's Death Shattered Robert

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David's 2009 death in Bangkok allegedly devastated Robert, who sources said never recovered from losing the 'Kill Bill' star.
Source: MEGA

'Revenge of the Nerds' star Robert Carradine was also left off the list.

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"That hit Robert like a ton of bricks," noted a source.

"David was his hero big brother. Robert was truly broken by it and never really recovered from the loss."

The actor's mental health woes peaked in 2015 during a terrifying incident with his then-estranged wife.

In bombshell legal papers, Edith Carradine – who divorced Robert in 2018 and is the mother of two of his three kids – claimed he deliberately tried to kill them both by driving directly into a semi-truck.

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Carradine Family Rocked By Tragedy

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Edith Carradine alleged in court papers that Robert once tried to crash their car into a semi-truck during a 2015 incident tied to his mental health struggles.
Source: MEGA

Edith Carradine alleged in court papers that Robert once tried to crash their car into a semi-truck during a 2015 incident tied to his mental health struggles.

During a messy court battle, Robert claimed Edith had cut off his bipolar medication, while she asked a judge to give her possession of the 17 guns he owned, claiming he'd likely harm himself.

"Ultimately, Robert's dark traits got the better of him, and it's just horrifically sad for his loved ones to process," said an insider.

"The surviving Carradine family members were absolutely shattered when they lost David years ago. They still miss him terribly. Now with Robert's loss, they're experiencing the same grief all over again."

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