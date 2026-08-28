EXCLUSIVE: Robert Carradine's Family Sues Hospital Over Actor's Suicide Death

Instead, the facility broke a "cardinal rule for a hospitalized psychiatric patient" and "let him walk into a locked psychiatric unit with a belt," the suit said.

A belt can be used to "cause self-harm or hanging," and the suit alleges it is "standard" practice for belts to be removed when a patient checks into a psychiatric hospital.

The suit claims staff should have removed the actor's belt immediately.

What's more, hospital staff allegedly failed to check on Carradine "every 15 minutes" as required and he was left alone for "long periods of time," according to the documents.

The suit blames UCLA for taking "shortcuts with two safeguards that were meant to protect Robert's life."