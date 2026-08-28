Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Robert Carradine
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Robert Carradine's Family Sues Hospital Over Actor's Suicide Death

Robert Carradine's family sues the hospital, alleging failures contributed to the actor's suicide death.
Source: MEGA

Robert Carradine's family sues the hospital, alleging failures contributed to the actor's suicide death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 28 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Robert Carradine's family is suing a California hospital over his suicide – claiming the facility failed to prevent his death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Revenge of the Nerds star checked himself into a UCLA psychiatric unit in January "feeling relieved to be hospitalized," and hoped treatment would "reduce his anxiety," according to the suit.

Article continues below advertisement

Lawsuit Claims Hospital Ignored Safeguards

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Robert Carradine's family claimed UCLA failed to follow safeguards before his death.
Source: Lisa OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Robert Carradine's family claimed UCLA failed to follow safeguards before his death.

Article continues below advertisement

Instead, the facility broke a "cardinal rule for a hospitalized psychiatric patient" and "let him walk into a locked psychiatric unit with a belt," the suit said.

A belt can be used to "cause self-harm or hanging," and the suit alleges it is "standard" practice for belts to be removed when a patient checks into a psychiatric hospital.

The suit claims staff should have removed the actor's belt immediately.

What's more, hospital staff allegedly failed to check on Carradine "every 15 minutes" as required and he was left alone for "long periods of time," according to the documents.

The suit blames UCLA for taking "shortcuts with two safeguards that were meant to protect Robert's life."

Article continues below advertisement

Carradine Died Weeks After Attempt

Article continues below advertisement
The L.A. County Medical Examiner ruled Carradine's death a suicide.
Source: Lisa OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

The L.A. County Medical Examiner ruled Carradine's death a suicide.

Article continues below advertisement

Tragically, just 19 hours after Carradine was admitted to the hospital, he was discovered "unresponsive and found to be in cardiac arrest" after attempting suicide, the family's suit says.

The 71-year-old actor "never regained consciousness" and "suffered an anoxic brain injury." He spent "the next five weeks in an intensive care unit" as his "condition continued to decline," according to the legal papers.

The Lizzie McGuire star died Feb. 23. The L.A. County Medical Examiner ruled his death a suicide.

Article continues below advertisement

Family Challenges Hospital’s Investigation Findings

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Hunter Biden reveals Joe Biden's cancer has spread to his bones, leaving the former president in pain.

EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden Reveals Joe Biden's Cancer Has Spread to His Bones

Photo of Dolly Parton

EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton 'To Be Turned Into a Hologram' for 'Avatar Tour'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
The actor's family is suing the Regents of the University of California for wrongful death and elder abuse.
Source: Lisa OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

The actor's family is suing the Regents of the University of California for wrongful death and elder abuse.

The lawsuit also alleges UCLA's subsequent investigation did not accurately reflect what happened, claiming hospital records conflict with surveillance footage from the facility.

The legal papers allege staff recorded Carradine attending therapy after he became unresponsive.

His family describes those entries as inaccurate.

In their lawsuit, filed Aug. 7, the family is suing the Regents of the University of California for wrongful death and elder abuse. They're seeking general damages, special and economic damages and wrongful death damages.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.