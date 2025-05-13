Director of Iconic Film 'Kramer v Kramer' Dead at 92 Nearly 50 Years After Winning Oscar Alongside Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep
Oscar-winning director and writer Robert Benton has died aged 92, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Benton passed away at his New York City home on Sunday, May 11, his longtime manager and agent Maria Forzano confirmed.
A cause of death for the 92-year-old has not been released at this time.
Benton was best known for his work on the 1979 legal drama Kramer V. Kramer starring Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep, for which he took home two Academy Awards for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.
He won his third Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for 1984's Places in the Heart.
This is a developing story. More to come...