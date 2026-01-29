Rob Schneider's Marriage Is Over! 'SNL' Star, 62, Divorcing Wife, 37, Just 10 Months After Branding Her 'The Most Incredible Woman in the World'
Jan. 29 2026, Published 11:11 a.m. ET
Rob Schneider has split from his wife of 15 years, just 10 months after branding her "the most incredible woman in the world."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the comedy actor's spouse Patricia, 37, filed for divorce from her 62-year-old husband in Arizona.
No Going Back
After the complaint was filed on December 8, an order and notice to attend a parent education/information program class was also filed.
Schneider accepted service for the divorce petition days later
An order was filed on Jan. 21 designating a consent decree — which settles terms of the split including child support, parenting time, and alimony into a final court order — to be filed as confidential.
Patricia cited an "irretrievably broken" marriage with "no possibility of reconciliation."
The former couple share two daughters, Miranda Scarlett, 13, and Madeline Robbie, 10.
Gushing Social Media Post
Last March, Schneider posted a snap of the pair on his Instagram marking Patricia's birthday alongside the caption: "The happiest of birthdays to the most incredible woman in the world, Patricia.
"Mi amor, you make life beautiful! Thank you for our gorgeous girls and for all your love and laughter and being a rock for our family.
"I will spend the rest of my life loving you with everything I can ever be.
"You are the woman of my dreams, and I love you with all my heart."
The Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo star met the TV producer on the set of a show she was working on in 2007 and tied the knot in Los Angeles in April 2011.
The SNL star, who had been married twice previously, called it the "happiest day of (his) life."
In a since-deleted Instagram post, Patricia gushed over her famous husband as they celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.
"10 years and counting!!!! No one is funnier than you, husbando," she wrote alongside a beaming photo with Rob. "Thanks for my beautiful babies. I love you para siempre."
Schneider and Patricia also worked together professionally.
They starred as themselves with their daughters on Netflix's Real Rob, a loosely autobiographical sitcom, and Azarcoya produced, wrote, and appeared in 2022's family film Daddy Daughter Trip, which also featured their daughters.
"My kids will have this forever. They'll be able to show their kids this movie that we made as a family," Schneider said in December 2023. "And that's beautiful."
Aside from the two daughters he welcomed with Patricia, Rob also shares adult daughter Elle King, 36, with ex-wife London King, to whom he was married from 1988 to 1990.
The comedian has a strained relationship with his singer daughter, who claimed in 2024 that he sent her to a "fat camp” as a child.
"And then I got in trouble one year because I sprained my ankle, and I didn’t lose any weight," she said at the time. “Very toxic and very silly.”
Rob, for his part, begged for his daughter’s forgiveness. "I wanna just tell my daughter, Elle, I love you and I wish I was the father in my 20s that you needed," he said during an appearance on the Tucker Carlson Network.