Rob Schneider's Marriage Is Over! 'SNL' Star, 62, Divorcing Wife, 37, Just 10 Months After Branding Her 'The Most Incredible Woman in the World'

Last March, Schneider posted a snap of the pair on his Instagram marking Patricia's birthday alongside the caption: "The happiest of birthdays to the most incredible woman in the world, Patricia.

"Mi amor, you make life beautiful! Thank you for our gorgeous girls and for all your love and laughter and being a rock for our family.

"I will spend the rest of my life loving you with everything I can ever be.

"You are the woman of my dreams, and I love you with all my heart."

The Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo star met the TV producer on the set of a show she was working on in 2007 and tied the knot in Los Angeles in April 2011.

The SNL star, who had been married twice previously, called it the "happiest day of (his) life."

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Patricia gushed over her famous husband as they celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.