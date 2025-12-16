EXCLUSIVE: How Rob Reiner and His Wife's Off-Set Love Story Changed the Course of One of Cinema's Most Enduring Rom-Coms

The director and the photographer-producer had been married for 36 years, and Reiner had spoken publicly about how meeting Singer during the making of When Harry Met Sally changed both his life and the film itself.

Reiner explained in a 2024 television interview how his personal turmoil fed directly into the screenplay he developed with writer Nora Ephron.

"I had been married for 10 years, I'd been single for 10 years, and I couldn't figure out how I was ever going to be with anybody and that gave birth to When Harry Met Sally," he said, speaking to CNN's Who's Talking To Chris Wallace.

At the time, Reiner was coming off an illustrious early career.

Born to actors Carl Reiner and Estelle Reiner, he first found fame as an actor on All in the Family, winning two Emmys and meeting Billy Crystal, who would become one of his closest friends.