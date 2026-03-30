Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Nick Reiner
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Caged Nick Reiner's Tell-All — Lonely 'Parent Killer' Ready to Spill Sordid Secrets After Being Dumped by Family

Nick Reiner's tell-all has revealed the 'parent killer' is ready to spill secrets after being abandoned by family.
Source: MEGA

Nick Reiner's tell-all has revealed the 'parent killer' is ready to spill secrets after being abandoned by family.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 30 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Riled Nick Reiner is fuming inside an L.A. prison over how his family and famous friends have left him to rot after his arrest for allegedly slaughtering his filmmaker father, Rob Reiner, and producer mom, Michele Reiner, according to sources who said the accused killer is now planning a revenge tell-all to even the score.

In a shocking twist, RadarOnline.com can reveal the troubled 32-year-old wants "to lift the lid on his parents' sordid secrets he was exposed to as a privileged Hollywood kid and offer his side of the story detailing why his parents were butchered in their own bed."

Article continues below advertisement

Killer Son Threatens To Name Names

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Nick Reiner pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Source: reuters/youtube

Kimberly Greene is representing Nick Reiner as prosecutors consider the death penalty in the killings of Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider added Nick "wants to name as many names and cause as much embarrassment as he possibly can."

The revolting news comes after smirking Reiner pleaded not guilty on Feb. 23 in the double December slaying of When Harry Met Sally director Rob, 78, and 70-year-old Michele in their $13.5million Brentwood home.

Prosecutors are mulling whether to pursue the death penalty for the horrific crime that shook Hollywood, and sources suggested Nick – and his public defender, lawyer Kimberly Greene – may be laying the groundwork for an insanity defense.

The wannabe filmmaker – who's battled mental illness and substance abuse and has been in and out of rehab 18 times – has been described as "out of his head" inside the Twin Towers Correctional Facility, where he is being held without bail.

Article continues below advertisement

Accused Killer Acting Childlike Behind Bars

Article continues below advertisement
Alan Jackson withdrew from Nick's case as sources said siblings Jake and Romy Reiner may have stopped covering his legal fees.
Source: MEGA

Alan Jackson withdrew from Nick's case as sources said siblings Jake and Romy Reiner may have stopped covering his legal fees.

Article continues below advertisement

He's been acting "almost childlike" in prison, according to a source, and "can't process the consequences" of what he's been accused of doing.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Nick is now being repped by 19-year courthouse veteran Greene after celebrity defense lawyer Alan Jackson withdrew from the case and said Nick was not guilty under California law.

Sources have suggested Nick's grieving siblings – Jake, 34, and Romy, 28 – may have stopped paying Jackson's pricey tab.

Article continues below advertisement

Family Turns Against Suspected Killer Son

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
William Shatner, 95, has undergone a major transformation to live longer as the 'Star Trek' icon focuses on longevity.

EXCLUSIVE: William Shatner's Slim Chance — Rebounding 'Star Trek' Star, 95, Undergoes Huge Transformation to Live Longer and Prosper

Valerie Bertinelli has shared her painful past to help others find peace through her personal journey.

EXCLUSIVE: Valerie Bertinelli Bares Painful Past to Help Others Find Peace

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
rob reiner family
Source: mega

Jake and Romy reportedly want no contact with Nick following the deaths of Rob and Michele.

Now, an insider told RadarOnline.com that Jake and Romy "want nothing to do with" their wayward brother.

"To the surviving family members, he's Satan incarnate," the insider said. "They'll spend the rest of their lives trying to recover from the trauma and horrific grief that he's inflicted.

"And now the notion that he'll be piling on the agony with this depraved tell-all is going to make their pain and suffering even worse."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.