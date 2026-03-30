EXCLUSIVE: Caged Nick Reiner's Tell-All — Lonely 'Parent Killer' Ready to Spill Sordid Secrets After Being Dumped by Family
March 30 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Riled Nick Reiner is fuming inside an L.A. prison over how his family and famous friends have left him to rot after his arrest for allegedly slaughtering his filmmaker father, Rob Reiner, and producer mom, Michele Reiner, according to sources who said the accused killer is now planning a revenge tell-all to even the score.
In a shocking twist, RadarOnline.com can reveal the troubled 32-year-old wants "to lift the lid on his parents' sordid secrets he was exposed to as a privileged Hollywood kid and offer his side of the story detailing why his parents were butchered in their own bed."
Killer Son Threatens To Name Names
The insider added Nick "wants to name as many names and cause as much embarrassment as he possibly can."
The revolting news comes after smirking Reiner pleaded not guilty on Feb. 23 in the double December slaying of When Harry Met Sally director Rob, 78, and 70-year-old Michele in their $13.5million Brentwood home.
Prosecutors are mulling whether to pursue the death penalty for the horrific crime that shook Hollywood, and sources suggested Nick – and his public defender, lawyer Kimberly Greene – may be laying the groundwork for an insanity defense.
The wannabe filmmaker – who's battled mental illness and substance abuse and has been in and out of rehab 18 times – has been described as "out of his head" inside the Twin Towers Correctional Facility, where he is being held without bail.
Accused Killer Acting Childlike Behind Bars
He's been acting "almost childlike" in prison, according to a source, and "can't process the consequences" of what he's been accused of doing.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Nick is now being repped by 19-year courthouse veteran Greene after celebrity defense lawyer Alan Jackson withdrew from the case and said Nick was not guilty under California law.
Sources have suggested Nick's grieving siblings – Jake, 34, and Romy, 28 – may have stopped paying Jackson's pricey tab.
Family Turns Against Suspected Killer Son
Now, an insider told RadarOnline.com that Jake and Romy "want nothing to do with" their wayward brother.
"To the surviving family members, he's Satan incarnate," the insider said. "They'll spend the rest of their lives trying to recover from the trauma and horrific grief that he's inflicted.
"And now the notion that he'll be piling on the agony with this depraved tell-all is going to make their pain and suffering even worse."