EXCLUSIVE: Caged Nick Reiner's Tell-All — Lonely 'Parent Killer' Ready to Spill Sordid Secrets After Being Dumped by Family

The insider added Nick "wants to name as many names and cause as much embarrassment as he possibly can."

The revolting news comes after smirking Reiner pleaded not guilty on Feb. 23 in the double December slaying of When Harry Met Sally director Rob, 78, and 70-year-old Michele in their $13.5million Brentwood home.

Prosecutors are mulling whether to pursue the death penalty for the horrific crime that shook Hollywood, and sources suggested Nick – and his public defender, lawyer Kimberly Greene – may be laying the groundwork for an insanity defense.

The wannabe filmmaker – who's battled mental illness and substance abuse and has been in and out of rehab 18 times – has been described as "out of his head" inside the Twin Towers Correctional Facility, where he is being held without bail.