Rob Reiner's Son Jake Marries Less Than a Year After Parents’ Brutal Deaths — as Brother Nick Faces Murder Charges

Rob and Michele were murdered just eight months before Jake's wedding. Their bodies were found lifeless inside their home just hours after returning from Conan O'Brien's holiday party.

His brother Nick was indicted on murder charges.

Jake previously revealed he hasn’t spoken to his accused killer brother, nor has he attended any of his court hearings.

"He's in jail, so, you know, it's like I physically lost my parents, and then Nick was arrested. And it's like now, it’s just me and Romy," Jake said, referring to his 28-year-old sister.