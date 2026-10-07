Rob Reiner's Son Jake Marries Less Than a Year After Parents’ Brutal Deaths — as Brother Nick Faces Murder Charges
Oct. 7 2026, Updated 2:30 p.m. ET
Just eight months after the brutal murder of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, Jake Reiner tied the knot with his girlfriend Maria Gilfillan, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actor, 34, has said that his parents' sudden absence from his life, including at his wedding, "simultaneously breaks my heart and enrages me."
Finding Comfort Amid Tragedy
In a separate interview, he revealed that he's still coming to grips with the loss, saying, "Every moment that I wake up, I'm reminded of my reality."
But a source said Jake, who deeply admired his parents' 36-year marriage, found "comfort" on his wedding day, "in the knowledge that they were looking down and are no doubt incredibly proud he's found his soulmate. If his own marriage can be anything close to as special and loving as theirs, that's all he can really ask for."
The Dark Reality
Rob and Michele were murdered just eight months before Jake's wedding. Their bodies were found lifeless inside their home just hours after returning from Conan O'Brien's holiday party.
His brother Nick was indicted on murder charges.
Jake previously revealed he hasn’t spoken to his accused killer brother, nor has he attended any of his court hearings.
"He's in jail, so, you know, it's like I physically lost my parents, and then Nick was arrested. And it's like now, it’s just me and Romy," Jake said, referring to his 28-year-old sister.