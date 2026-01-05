EXCLUSIVE: Rob Reiner's Dying Movie Wish — How Slain Director Was Plotting to Make Follow-Up to One of World's Most Controversial Movies When He Was Slaughtered

The British comic said they had made plans to meet in the New Year during a warm hour-long phone call with the Hollywood director.

Idle said, "Rob Reiner was a lovely man. I spoke to him last night for over an hour. I always enjoyed his company. Last thing he said to me was, 'See you next year.' Such a terrible end. Such a sweet man."

The funnyman added, "He was telling me about filming at Stonehenge and his thoughts for the future. This is so awful. I shall miss him. A clever, talented, and very thoughtful man."

In an interview in September, Reiner spoke of his desire to make "one more" film before hanging up his directing career.

He said: "It's really demanding. I can do one more, maybe." The Stand By Me filmmaker also spoke about a long-cherished idea based on a comedy sketch he and Steve Martin had written decades ago, with the premise: if Jesus came back, what would happen?

Rob vowed: "I'm gonna try one more time."