Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Befriended Death Row Inmate: Messages Murdered Couple Wrote to Nanon Williams 'Hours Before Brutal Deaths' Revealed

Williams, 51, who is being held at the W.F. Ramsey Unit in Brazoria County, Texas, explained that the Reiners had seen his presentation Lyrics From Lockdown, which explored race, the penal system and incarceration and claims they emailed him "almost daily" — and even "invited him to live with them if he ever left prison."

The convicted killer has been behind bars since the age of 17 and insists he is innocent of the crime for which he was sentenced to die.

Romy Reiner, who discovered her dead parents in their Brentwood, Los Angeles home on December 14 confirmed that Williams "became like family" in the years after famed director Reiner and his photographer wife Singer made contact with him.