Home > News > Rob Reiner

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Befriended Death Row Inmate: Messages Murdered Couple Wrote to Nanon Williams 'Hours Before Brutal Deaths' Revealed

Photo of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner
Source: MEGA

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer befriended death row inmate Nanon Williams and contacted him before their brutal deaths.

Jan. 6 2026, Published 7:28 a.m. ET

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer wrote to a Texas death row inmate hours before their deaths, according to new claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Nanon Williams alleges he forged a friendship with the Hollywood couple since first connecting with them in 2016.

Received Emails After Killings

Photo of Rob Reiner and Nicholas Reiner
Source: MEGA

Reiner's son Nick has been charged with his two counts of first degree murder for the killing of his parents.

Williams, 51, who is being held at the W.F. Ramsey Unit in Brazoria County, Texas, explained that the Reiners had seen his presentation Lyrics From Lockdown, which explored race, the penal system and incarceration and claims they emailed him "almost daily" — and even "invited him to live with them if he ever left prison."

The convicted killer has been behind bars since the age of 17 and insists he is innocent of the crime for which he was sentenced to die.

Romy Reiner, who discovered her dead parents in their Brentwood, Los Angeles home on December 14 confirmed that Williams "became like family" in the years after famed director Reiner and his photographer wife Singer made contact with him.

Unlikely Friendship With Inmate Confirmed

Photo of Romy Reiner, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner
Source: MEGA

Romy Reiner confirmed her parents were in regular contact with Williams.

Williams said Singer sent him an email in the hours before she was killed — but he didn't receive it until days after she had died.

Email delivery to inmates reportedly lags due to security clearances, which can extend into hours or days.

Williams described how he was looking on a tablet the prison provides when he saw news of their murders and sent an email to Singer.

He said: "Please, this can't be true. Please tell me the news is lying."

The couple's son Nick Reiner, 32, has been charged with two counts of first-degree in connection with his parents deaths and is being held without bail at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown Los Angeles.

Generous Offer To Live With Couple

Photo of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner
Source: MEGA

Reiner and Singer 'invited Williams to live with them if he ever left prison.'

Following their deaths, Williams said he received a total of three emails from the couple on his tablet, the final one sent the night before their death.

The inmate said that the final email from Singer came after the couple, daughter Romy and family friends Billy and Janice Crystal took in a performance of Lyrics From Lockdown in Los Angeles two days prior to their killings

Singer said that both she and Billy Crystal — who had collaborated with her husband on classic films, such as When Harry Met Sally and The Princess Bride — were moved by the performance of Williams' writings, as she said it was "amazing."

Williams said Singer told him: "We all said that we can't wait to watch it with you."

picture of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer
Source: MEGA

Williams claims the late couple 'loved him' and treated the inmate like 'family.'

He added that while the Reiners had tried to have his controversial conviction overturned, it wasn't a move they made for social clout.

"Rob and Michele didn’t want credit for trying to help me," said Williams. "It was just because they loved me."

Williams said his access to media had been limited in the 30-plus years he had been behind bars, and he "didn't really know who Rob was."

He said that while he talked about his experiences to the couple on the phone, they both had emotional responses — in different ways.

"The more they learned the more p----- off Rob became, and the more loving Michele became," Williams said. "Michele was my heart."

