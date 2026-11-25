"People would ask me to pay a lot of money to try to keep the tape quiet, and I was unwilling to be blackmailed," he said, adding sarcastically: "Boy, I showed them, didn't I?"

The scandal broke as he was set to attend the Cannes Film Festival in May 1989 to promote his new film Bad Influence.

"It was there I was told that I was leading the news," he explained before claiming Hollywood crisis PRs advised him to ignore the fallout.

"As everything began to explode around me, I just hunkered down," he added.