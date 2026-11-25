Rob Lowe Breaks Silence on Adult Video and 'Blackmail' Scandal That Nearly Destroyed His Career
Nov. 25 2026, Published 5:12 p.m. ET
Rob Lowe has opened up about an adult video scandal that could have derailed his career, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Back in the '80s, Lowe, 62, took two women back to his hotel after meeting them in a nightclub and filmed intimate acts on a camcorder. The grainy footage was stolen and circulated worldwide, and to Lowe's dismay, he later discovered one person involved was only 16 at the time.
'I Had No Idea One of the Girls Was Underage'
"I'm not trying to do revisionist history, but we were at an over-21 bar," he said in his new Netflix documentary, Rob Lowe: The Outsider. "I'm a known film actor, and I had to show my ID to get in. I had no idea one of the girls was underage."
He then declared, "They stole the tape."
'I Was Unwilling to Be Blackmailed'
"People would ask me to pay a lot of money to try to keep the tape quiet, and I was unwilling to be blackmailed," he said, adding sarcastically: "Boy, I showed them, didn't I?"
The scandal broke as he was set to attend the Cannes Film Festival in May 1989 to promote his new film Bad Influence.
"It was there I was told that I was leading the news," he explained before claiming Hollywood crisis PRs advised him to ignore the fallout.
"As everything began to explode around me, I just hunkered down," he added.
'I Didn't Leave the House'
"I stayed in my house. I didn't leave my house," he continued. "The Lakers were in the finals and I had floor seats and I didn't go to those."
No criminal charges were ever brought against the St. Elmo's Fire actor, but the underage teen's mother filed a civil lawsuit seeking damages. The case was settled out of court.
Comic Nikki Glaser, 42, dredged up the tawdry topic at his Comedy Central Roast in 2016.
"He defies age... restrictions," Glaser joked. "You look like you're sculpted. You put the statue in statutory r---."
"I had such a crush on you when I was a little girl," she said. "If only I'd known that was when I had my best shot."
However, decades later, Lowe suggested it was "the best thing that ever happened to me," as it led to his more than three decades of sobriety.
"I've been married 29 years, and I have two great son," he admitted on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show in 2019, referencing wife Sheryl Berkoff, 65, and sons Matthew, 33, and John Owen, 31. "I don't think any of that happens without going through that scandal."