Kylie Jenner Wants Timothee Chalamet to Propose, But He's Reportedly 'Not There Yet' as Kendall Jenner Romance Adds Pressure

Kylie Jenner is reportedly ready to take her relationship with Timothee Chalamet to the next level, but the actor is not yet ready to get engaged.

A source told Page Six that Jenner, 29, has made it clear to Chalamet, 30, that she sees marriage in their future. The insider said she is not issuing an ultimatum or demanding a ring, but hopes he will be ready to take that step sooner rather than later.

"Timothee loves Kylie and is very much invested in their relationship, but he's simply not there yet," the source claimed. The insider added that a proposal in the near future could be driven more by pressure than genuine readiness.