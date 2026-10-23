Kylie Jenner Wants Timothee Chalamet to Propose, But He's Reportedly 'Not There Yet' as Kendall Jenner Romance Adds Pressure
Oct. 23 2026, Published 2:18 p.m. ET
Kylie Jenner is reportedly ready to take her relationship with Timothee Chalamet to the next level, but the actor is not yet ready to get engaged.
A source told Page Six that Jenner, 29, has made it clear to Chalamet, 30, that she sees marriage in their future. The insider said she is not issuing an ultimatum or demanding a ring, but hopes he will be ready to take that step sooner rather than later.
"Timothee loves Kylie and is very much invested in their relationship, but he's simply not there yet," the source claimed. The insider added that a proposal in the near future could be driven more by pressure than genuine readiness.
About Their Relationship Timeline
Jenner and Chalamet have been linked since 2023 and have now been together for more than three years. Their romance has become more public in 2026, with the pair appearing together at several major events and supporting each other's careers.
The latest report comes after earlier updates suggested the couple was in a strong place but was not rushing toward an engagement.
In August, a source told PEOPLE that Jenner and Chalamet were "very much in love" and had no plans to rush an engagement.
Chalamet has also acknowledged that marriage is part of his future. During a London promotional event for Marty Supreme in February, he was asked whether he thought he would ever get married.
After joking that the question could get him in "trouble," he answered, "Yes. Yes."
Kendall Jenner-Jacob Elordi Romance Adds Comparison
The reported difference in timing comes as Jenner's older sister, Kendall Jenner, 30, has been linked to actor Jacob Elordi, 29.
Page Six reported that people close to Kendall and Elordi view their relationship as serious, with some believing they could marry before Kylie and Chalamet.
The outlet's source claimed Kylie feels "some jealousy and frustration" about the possibility of Kendall getting engaged first.
Kendall and Elordi's relationship remains unconfirmed by the pair.
They have, however, been seen together publicly, including at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on October 17, where they were photographed spending time together after arriving separately.
No Proposal Announcement Yet
There has been no public announcement that Jenner and Chalamet are engaged. The latest claims about their differing timelines come from unnamed sources rather than statements from either celebrity.
The situation also follows conflicting reports throughout 2026. In January, a source told Us Weekly that Jenner and Chalamet had discussed getting engaged that year and were serious about their future.
By August, another source told PEOPLE that the couple was not looking to rush an engagement.