Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Rihanna
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Rihanna's $36Million Fashion Fail! Singer's Pricey Louis Vuitton Venture 'Flopped' After Pandemic Chaos

Photo of Rihanna
Source: MEGA

Rihanna's fashion venture was met with a huge obstacle: the pandemic.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 8 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Multi-hyphenate tycoon Rihanna lost a fortune, $36million, when her venture with the French fashion house Louis Vuitton flopped, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Umbrella singer, 37, whose cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty has been a runaway success, launched her clothing line in collaboration with Louis Vuitton in 2019. But the collection, which was dubbed Project Loud France in a nod to her fifth album, Loud, got off to a rocky start due to the pandemic.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Pandemic Kills Rihanna's Venture

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Rihanna
Source: MEGA

LVMH ended its Project Loud France venture with Rihanna after pandemic setbacks and slow sales.

Article continues below advertisement

Travel restrictions meant the Grammy winner could not meet with the designers in person or visit the factories producing the garments.

Hobbled by slow sales, Rihanna and LVMH made a joint decision in 2021 to close down the fashion business to focus on their other joint ventures, Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, the Work songbird's lingerie line.

Unlike her other, more affordable lines, pieces in the fashion collection were very pricey, including a $1,000 shirtdress and $1,700 coat, out of the reach of many of her fans.

Article continues below advertisement

Rihanna's Net Worth Revealed

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Kim Kardashian's wild birthday bash has made headlines as the star partied all night with Kate Moss in London.

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian's Wild Birthday Blowout! Reality Star 'Partied All Night' With Kate Moss and 'Smooched a Topless Guest' at London Bash

Photo of Nicole Kidman, Katie Holmes, Ana de Armas, Tom Cruise

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise's Past Lovers Team Up! Nicole Kidman & Katie Holmes Offer 'Support' to Actor's Most Recent Ex-Girlfriend Ana de Armas After Split

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Rihanna
Source: MEGA

Rihanna entered the billionaire ranks following the closure of Project Loud France.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Shortly after the Project Loud France deal closed, the Umbrella hitmaker, who shares three young children with her partner A$AP Rocky, was propelled into the ranks of the world's billionaires.

According to Forbes, she's worth a reported $1.4billion, making her the world's richest female musician.

She's said to be working on her ninth album, and her other businesses continue to make a killing – Fenty Beauty reportedly earned about $450million in revenue in 2024 alone.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.