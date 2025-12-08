EXCLUSIVE: Rihanna's $36Million Fashion Fail! Singer's Pricey Louis Vuitton Venture 'Flopped' After Pandemic Chaos

Travel restrictions meant the Grammy winner could not meet with the designers in person or visit the factories producing the garments.

Hobbled by slow sales, Rihanna and LVMH made a joint decision in 2021 to close down the fashion business to focus on their other joint ventures, Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, the Work songbird's lingerie line.

Unlike her other, more affordable lines, pieces in the fashion collection were very pricey, including a $1,000 shirtdress and $1,700 coat, out of the reach of many of her fans.