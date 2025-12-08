EXCLUSIVE: Rihanna's $36Million Fashion Fail! Singer's Pricey Louis Vuitton Venture 'Flopped' After Pandemic Chaos
Multi-hyphenate tycoon Rihanna lost a fortune, $36million, when her venture with the French fashion house Louis Vuitton flopped, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Umbrella singer, 37, whose cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty has been a runaway success, launched her clothing line in collaboration with Louis Vuitton in 2019. But the collection, which was dubbed Project Loud France in a nod to her fifth album, Loud, got off to a rocky start due to the pandemic.
Pandemic Kills Rihanna's Venture
Travel restrictions meant the Grammy winner could not meet with the designers in person or visit the factories producing the garments.
Hobbled by slow sales, Rihanna and LVMH made a joint decision in 2021 to close down the fashion business to focus on their other joint ventures, Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, the Work songbird's lingerie line.
Unlike her other, more affordable lines, pieces in the fashion collection were very pricey, including a $1,000 shirtdress and $1,700 coat, out of the reach of many of her fans.
Rihanna's Net Worth Revealed
Shortly after the Project Loud France deal closed, the Umbrella hitmaker, who shares three young children with her partner A$AP Rocky, was propelled into the ranks of the world's billionaires.
According to Forbes, she's worth a reported $1.4billion, making her the world's richest female musician.
She's said to be working on her ninth album, and her other businesses continue to make a killing – Fenty Beauty reportedly earned about $450million in revenue in 2024 alone.