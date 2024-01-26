'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison Receives Call From Trump Family After Son's Fatal Overdose
Pawn Stars patriarch Rick Harrison got an unexpected phone call in the days after his son Adam Harrison's death from Donald Trump's family. RadarOnline.com has learned that two of Trump's spawns contacted the reality television star after he revealed his son passed away from a fentanyl overdose.
Rick's representative revealed that Donald Jr. and Eric Trump called the mourning father to express condolences over the tragedy, according to TMZ.
Rick has been a proud supporter of MAGA for years, even bringing his youngest son, Jake, to meet Donald in 2018 during his presidency. The Pawn Stars personality has often touted himself as a "Trump Guy."
Over the phone wasn't the only time a member of the Trump family had reached out to Rick after his son's death. Before the call, Don Jr. commented on his tribute post to Adam.
"You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam," Rick captioned a photo of his late son, to which Don Jr. replied, "I'm so sorry man."
This comes just days after Rick's rep confirmed Adam's death, revealing his alleged overdose.
"Yes, I can confirm Adam died from a fentanyl overdose," the reality star's spokesperson said on Monday. "The fentanyl crisis in this country must be taken more seriously. It seems it is just flowing over the borders and nothing is being done about it. We must do better."
According to reports, the family held a private funeral for Adam on Wednesday in Las Vegas.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Adam died at the age of 39 on Friday, January 19.
While Rick and his loved ones suspect an overdose, the details surrounding Adam's death are unclear. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department confirmed they were handling the investigation.
"Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss," the Harrisons said in their initial statement. After his initial post, Rick shared another in remembrance of his son.
Posting photos of Adam's childhood, Rick said, "Amazing memories."
Adam did not appear in any Pawn Star episodes; however, his famous father is credited with a whopping 491 between 2009 and 2003. It was reported that Adam assisted sometimes at the world-famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Sin City alongside his family, but he later pursued his own endeavors.