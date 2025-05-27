Inside Rick Derringer's Tragic Ending as Iconic Rocker Underwent Surgeries and Suffered Major Complications Before Death

Derringer collaborated with artists like Steely Dan and Barbra Streisand, and wrote hits like the 1960s Sloopy, 1970s hit Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo and in the 1980s and 1990s wrote songs for the then-WWF.

Longtime friend Tony Wilson shared news of the death on Tuesday, May 27, in a Facebook post.

He wrote: "Derringer's legacy extends beyond his music, entertaining fans with his signature energy and talent. His passing leaves a void in the music world, and he will be deeply missed by fans, colleagues, and loved ones."

Wilson’s post states that Derringer died Monday evening in Ormond Beach, Fl. No cause of death was announced, although he had been battling several health issues in recent months.