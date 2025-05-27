Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Celebrity deaths

Inside Rick Derringer's Tragic Ending as Iconic Rocker Underwent Surgeries and Suffered Major Complications Before Death

photo of Rick Dellinger
Source: https://www.facebook.com/youngjamesbrown/

Dellinger was 77.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 27 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Legendary guitarist and singer Rick Dellinger has died at age 77, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The singer had a decades-spanning career and included hits like Hang On Sloopy and the beloved theme music for wrestler Hulk Hogan.

Article continues below advertisement

rick derringer
Source: facebook.com/rickderringerofficial

His wife, Jenda, was with him when he died.

Derringer collaborated with artists like Steely Dan and Barbra Streisand, and wrote hits like the 1960s Sloopy, 1970s hit Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo and in the 1980s and 1990s wrote songs for the then-WWF.

Longtime friend Tony Wilson shared news of the death on Tuesday, May 27, in a Facebook post.

He wrote: "Derringer's legacy extends beyond his music, entertaining fans with his signature energy and talent. His passing leaves a void in the music world, and he will be deeply missed by fans, colleagues, and loved ones."

Wilson’s post states that Derringer died Monday evening in Ormond Beach, Fl. No cause of death was announced, although he had been battling several health issues in recent months.

Article continues below advertisement

Died Peacefully

rick derringer
Source: Amazon

Wilson told TMZ Derringer had a triple bypass just two months ago but was doing well.

Wilson told TMZ Derringer had a triple bypass just two months ago but was doing well.

However, late Monday night, he experienced some sort of "shock" as he got ready for bed, and he was rushed to the hospital. Derringer's wife Jenda said he died "peacefully" after being taken off life support Monday night following the medical episode.

Both she and Wilson were by his side when he died, with Jenda reflecting: "We thought we had years left, but God's timing is perfect."

Article continues below advertisement

Musical Resume

Source: youtube.com/@WWE

Derringer was just 17 when his band The McCoys recorded the No.1 hit Hang On Sloopy in the summer of 1965. The song was actually responsible for knocking Yesterday by The Beatles out of the top spot.

His songs and work have been a popular part of the entertainment zeitgeist. Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo was featured prominently during the fourth season of Stranger Things, and he is credited with discovering "Weird Al" Yankovic, and won a Grammy for producing Yankovic’s first albums.

In the 80s, Derringer's friendship with Cyndi Lauper led to him producing 1985’s The Wrestling Album with David Wolff and, along with Jim Johnston, its 1987 sequel Piledriver: The Wrestling Album II.

He also wrote the song I am a Real American, which became synonymous with Hogan and his Hulkamaniacs. Yet Derringer always hoped for more for the song.

He previously explained: "We were really happy about all that, but still somewhere in the back of my mind I thought, 'Man, this song should be somehow more legit than just a wrestler’s theme song.'

"We had wanted to write this fabulous patriotic song for all Americans. We saw it somehow on a different level than a wrestler’s theme song, so in some ways I was a little let down."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
breaking news graphic for radar a

Trump Knows Best? Don Pardons Todd and Julie Chrisley After Disgraced Reality Couple Was Tossed Behind Bars For Bank Fraud and Tax Evasion

Split photo of Sean Diddy Combs and LA mansion

EXCLUSIVE: Did Sean 'Diddy' Combs Really Have Jeffrey Epstein-Style Tunnels Running Under Mansion? Why Dark Conspiracy Theory is Exploding

Wish Granted

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: facebook.com/youngjamesbrown

He would eventually get his wish, as Hillary Clinton used the song at a few rallies during the 2018 Democratic primary election.

"It’s no commentary on Hillary, whether you like her or not, but we were excited because all of a sudden the song had become somehow a lot more legitimate than simply a wrestler’s theme song," he told Mel Magazine.

The song was then used by Newt Gingrich in 2012 during his run for the White House, President Barack Obama when he unveiled his birth certificate, and most recently President Donald Trump.

Derringer added: "We're very excited in general that it’s a great wrestler’s theme song, but (also) that it’s become almost a new national anthem in some points of view, and remains one of the most heard and recognized songs that’s never been released as a single."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.