EXCLUSIVE: Richard Simmons' Creepiest Obsession Revealed After His Huge Collection of 'Disturbing Dollies' is Exposed

Sold by the renowned Theriault's auction house on Dec. 6, the dolls are part of the Sweatin' to the Oldies star's $20million estate, which is now the subject of a bitter legal battle pitting his brother Leonard "Lenny" Simmons, 77, against Richard's longtime caretaker, Teresa Reveles Muro, 74.

While Lenny and Muro butt heads over Richard's $6.9million house and $1 million in "missing" jewelry and other memorabilia, the angry adversaries seemingly had no problem parting with the 326 peculiar playthings that some believe were Richard's only companions after he mysteriously vanished from public view in 2014 until his death a full decade later.

Richard allegedly spent time cherishing the dolls and quietly serving as an "early patron" of the National Institute of American Doll Artists, a niche group "dedicated to the art of the doll," according to its website.

Richard also communicated with and established friendships with dollmakers.

"The doll was the perfect symbol for Simmons, who often whimsically referred to himself as a court jester," stated a recent Dolls Magazine article featuring Richard's collection.

"Fittingly, in his home, Simmons displayed each doll separately, much like a museum might do, allowing special qualities to stand out and paying homage to the artist's vision."