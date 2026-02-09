Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Richard Simmons' Creepiest Obsession Revealed After His Huge Collection of 'Disturbing Dollies' is Exposed

Richard Simmons' obsession has surfaced after his collection of 'disturbing dollies' is revealed to the public.
Richard Simmons' obsession has surfaced after his collection of 'disturbing dollies' is revealed to the public.

Feb. 9 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

Beloved but quirky fitness guru Richard Simmons lived a life of mystery and disappeared from public view years before his 2024 death. Now RadarOnline.com offers a rare and shocking look inside his bizarre secret life.

More than 300 pointy, creepy long-eared elves, baby trolls and hobbit-like dolls were among his prized collection of kids' keepsakes – and they hauled in more than $170,000 in an auction just a year and a half after his death at the age of 76 inside his Hollywood Hills digs.

Eerie Dolls Sold Amid Feud

Theriault's auction house sold hundreds of dolls from Richard Simmons' estate following his 2024 death.
Theriault's auction house sold hundreds of dolls from Richard Simmons' estate following his 2024 death.

Sold by the renowned Theriault's auction house on Dec. 6, the dolls are part of the Sweatin' to the Oldies star's $20million estate, which is now the subject of a bitter legal battle pitting his brother Leonard "Lenny" Simmons, 77, against Richard's longtime caretaker, Teresa Reveles Muro, 74.

While Lenny and Muro butt heads over Richard's $6.9million house and $1 million in "missing" jewelry and other memorabilia, the angry adversaries seemingly had no problem parting with the 326 peculiar playthings that some believe were Richard's only companions after he mysteriously vanished from public view in 2014 until his death a full decade later.

Richard allegedly spent time cherishing the dolls and quietly serving as an "early patron" of the National Institute of American Doll Artists, a niche group "dedicated to the art of the doll," according to its website.

Richard also communicated with and established friendships with dollmakers.

"The doll was the perfect symbol for Simmons, who often whimsically referred to himself as a court jester," stated a recent Dolls Magazine article featuring Richard's collection.

"Fittingly, in his home, Simmons displayed each doll separately, much like a museum might do, allowing special qualities to stand out and paying homage to the artist's vision."

Pieces Meant The Most To Richard

Leonard 'Lenny' Simmons is locked in a legal battle with Teresa Reveles Muro over Richard's estate.
Leonard 'Lenny' Simmons is locked in a legal battle with Teresa Reveles Muro over Richard's estate.

The auction house said: "The pieces that meant most to him – not only for their artistry, but also for personal memories – were always the ones that he kept. According to his family, it was his wish that these works of art now be shared with others."

Simmons, Theriault's noted, was "a grand spokesman for the art doll, much as he was a spokesman for health and fitness."

The most expensive doll, Caricature Doll of Feather Burlesque Dancer by Van Craig, sold for $5,250, followed by Princess Lenore Fantasy Doll by Shelley Thornton, which took in an impressive $2,700.

Richard reportedly viewed art dolls as a personal expression, likening himself to a 'court jester.'
Richard reportedly viewed art dolls as a personal expression, likening himself to a 'court jester.'

