EXCLUSIVE: Radar Lifts Lid on Richard Gere and Julia Roberts' Unbelievable Hollywood Bond 35 Years After 'Pretty Woman'

Thirty-five years after their 1990 blockbuster's debut, he remains mesmerized by Roberts – and the feeling is mutual.

"They're still extremely close," an insider said. "They have been there for each other through so many ups and downs over the last few decades. Julia and Richard share an unbreakable bond."

Roberts, 58, has appeared alongside many A-list leading men, from Hugh Grant and Brad Pitt to George Clooney and Tom Hanks. Yet Gere, 76, holds a particularly special place in her heart – and not just because playing prostitute Vivian Ward opposite his businessman Edward Lewis skyrocketed her to stardom.

"Julia simply enjoys his company," said the insider. "She speaks to him more than any other former costar."

At the height of their attachment, likely pre-marriages and kids, Gere estimated the two spoke "three or four times a day," but he said they continue to talk "all the time."

"I would call her right now," he joked on a 2017 red carpet.

So perhaps it's no surprise the pair was eager to reunite on screen in 1999's Runaway Bride. Rumor has it, Gere only agreed to do the flick if Roberts joined the cast.