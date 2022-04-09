'RHONY' Star Ramona Singer Catches Flak After Appearing In A Mar-A-Lago Video With Donald Trump

Democratic Defense Attorney Ron Filipkowski shared a video on twitter of a recent party that took place at the former president's favorite hangout spot, Mar-a-Lago late Friday night.

The video was posted with the caption: "A Melania sighting on the dance floor at Mar-a-Lago last night."

The former first lady rarely appears with Trump at parties since they had left the White House, but she wasn't the one drawing the attention of those in the Twittersphere.