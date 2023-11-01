'RHONJ' Stars Joe Gorga and Frank Catania Accused of Scamming Fans With 'Fake' Vegas Show by Comedian Brad Garrett
Joe Gorga and Frank Catania are in hot water ahead of BravoCon. Comedian Brad Garrett has accused The Real Housewives of New Jersey studs of scamming fans into buying tickets to a show that he said was never planned to happen at his Las Vegas club, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Gorga and Catania have been promoting the comedy show that they said was scheduled at Garrett's club in the MGM Grand District on Sunday — but the Everybody Loves Raymond star said their set doesn't exist.
According to the flyer, Gorga was supposed to headline the stand-up show. Comedian Jaclyn Marfuggi is also listed on the promo, along with Garrett as the host and Catania as a special guest.
The reality stars have been linking to general admission tickets that range from $150 to $160 — but Garrett warned fans on Tuesday that it's not happening and claimed it was never planned.
"ALERT!! This is NOT AN ACTUAL Show at my club and people are being scammed to buy tickets via a fake link on Facebook," the actor posted on his IG.
He also tagged Catch, a comedy club in New Jersey, which has been actively promoting the "non-existent" Vegas show.
"So @catchnewjersey not sure how you put this show together but it wasn’t from us. I am not on Facebook. Or X. The Facebook BG or BGCC is an impostor collecting ticket funds for a non-existent show," Garrett stated.
As of this post, Gorga and Catania are still promoting the show. Garrett's followers immediately blamed Gorga, pointing out that the RHONJ star has been accused of scamming in the past.
"This guy is a crook!! So glad you're getting the truth out there!!!" one person commented.
RadarOnline.com has reached out for comment.
While the comedy show might not be a go, Gorga and Catania are pretty booked all weekend with BravoCon activities.
The boys are set to perform their own version of Magic Mike on Friday with their costar, Joe Benigno — and this one is officially on the BravoCon schedule, so it's real.