'RHONJ' Star Dolores Catania's Ex-Husband Undergoes Surgery After Nasty Fall She says bodybuilder Frank 'is going to lose his muscles.'

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania told Page Six that her ex-husband Frank is having surgery after a nasty fall.

Dolores’ bodybuilder former spouse will undergo treatment at St. Joseph’s hospital in Paterson, N.J., for detached kneecaps and tears in his quadriceps.

“This will be the first time Frank is physically defeated,” the reality star, 48, told the publication at a Dolce Aesthetics event in New York on Tuesday. “He’s going to lose his muscles for the first time in his life. Those huge, big legs. Those 20-inch arms. How is Frank mentally going to handle this? What defined him was his body and working out.”

Frank joked in an Instagram video about his accident, “I came home late one day, and I didn’t do the dishes, and the next thing you know, Dolores throws me down the stairs.”

“Tell the truth, Frank,” Dolores said in the clip and then her ex admitted, “I fell.”

According to Dolores, Frank’s accident happened on Monday, and he was set for “emergency surgery” on Wednesday, February 12.

The RHONJ star and her former husband remain friends, and she even said her current boyfriend, David Principe, “will stay in the hospital with him overnight until he goes in for surgery. I’m probably going to have to take care of him until he can walk again.”

Teresa Giudice‘s co-star Dolores expects Bravo cameras will film Frank’s recovery.

“It’s a long road,” she said. “It’s going to test his strength, and maybe part of my self-growth is going to help him. We’ll make it positive.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Frank has been seen on camera telling Dolores, “I love you,” but she didn’t want to reconcile with him, a source said.

While the Catanias have been known to take holiday vacations together, the insider told Radar, “There is no way that Dolores is going back to Frank. Do you know how many women he is seeing? Please.”

And now Dolores and her beau David will nurse Frank back to health!