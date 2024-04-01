'RHOM' Divorce: Lenny Hochstein's Lawyer Fights Back at Lisa's 'Sad Attempt' to Disqualify Him From Case

Lorne E. Berkeley filed a motion to strike Lisa's petition to disqualify Lenny's counsel, arguing that she produced "zero evidence" to prove she would be at a disadvantage in their divorce battle because of his alleged prior representation of her.

"The basis for the disqualification is founded upon unsubstantiated, unsupported, and meritless allegations within the motion that due to alleged prior representation of LMH [Lisa Marie Hochstein] by the undersigned, the undersigned should be disqualified from representing LH [Lenny Hochstein]. Yet the motion provides no details of the alleged prior representation and consists of conclusory and bald allegations of 'prior representation' clearly failing to meet any legal standard let alone the high standard and burden required under law to disqualify an attorney," the documents read.