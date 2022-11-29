'Most Passionate Kiss': 'RHODC' Alum Catherine Ommanney Claims She Had A Brief Red-Hot Fling With Prince Harry

After leaving another venue, Ommanney said she and Harry continued to hit it off although a relationship was the "furthest thing" on her mind due to their age gap.

Plus, Harry was already in an on-again, off-again relationship with ex-girlfriend Chelsey Davy.

Ommanney claimed the fun still continued as they went to his friend's place in Chelsea, where she said they shared a cigarette and chatted about his "close" bond with the late Queen Elizabeth and more.

"Harry and I went to the kitchen and he made a great bacon sandwich. We sat in the kitchen chatting for ages and we both had the giggles," she said, claiming they were getting on fabulously before informing him it was time for her to go home.