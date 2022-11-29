'Most Passionate Kiss': 'RHODC' Alum Catherine Ommanney Claims She Had A Brief Red-Hot Fling With Prince Harry
Real Housewives of D.C. alum Catherine Ommanney claimed she once had a red-hot fling with Prince Harry in her younger years but doubts it will be included in his bombshell memoir.
The Bravolebrity said that her brief romance with the Duke of Sussex was when he was 21 and she was 34.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Ommanney had been separated from ex-husband Stephen when she and Harry crossed paths in London at the swanky Art Bar in May 2006.
She said Harry was wearing an Australian-style hat that brought a smile to her face.
"I don't think he was used to people taking the mickey, and once we started talking, it was like there was no one else was in the room," Ommanney told The Sun.
After leaving another venue, Ommanney said she and Harry continued to hit it off although a relationship was the "furthest thing" on her mind due to their age gap.
Plus, Harry was already in an on-again, off-again relationship with ex-girlfriend Chelsey Davy.
Ommanney claimed the fun still continued as they went to his friend's place in Chelsea, where she said they shared a cigarette and chatted about his "close" bond with the late Queen Elizabeth and more.
"Harry and I went to the kitchen and he made a great bacon sandwich. We sat in the kitchen chatting for ages and we both had the giggles," she said, claiming they were getting on fabulously before informing him it was time for her to go home.
"It was then that he lifted me by my waist off the floor and held me against the wall. He gave me the most incredible, passionate kiss I have ever had in my life, I was absolutely speechless," Ommanney said, claiming their fling ended soon after it made headlines.
As we now know, Harry would go on to marry Meghan Markle in May 2018.
The RHODC alum said she doubts her name will appear in Harry's upcoming book "as a prince can't run off with a 34-year-old mother-of-two, it's just not the done thing."
Harry's highly anticipated memoir, Spare, will soon be hitting shelves in early 2023 and it's said to be causing quite a stir in the royal family especially after his prior revelations.
RadarOnline.com previously learned that newly appointed King Charles has reportedly promised to "ban" Harry from his coronation next year should he choose to "attack" Queen Camilla in his upcoming memoir.
Ommanney said Harry and her did not remain friends over the years, but she wishes him nothing but the best.
She added, "I hope Meghan looks after him and I don't wish him anything other than happiness and success because he is a very brave, charismatic, incredibly funny, intelligent and lovely human being."