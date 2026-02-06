'RHOC' Star's Daughter Says She's Homeless, Addicted to Fentanyl and Missing Fingers: 'I Have Nothing!'
Feb. 6 2026, Published 11:11 a.m. ET
The daughter of RHOC star Lynne Curtin is now homeless and addicted to fentanyl, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a heartbreaking new admission, Alexa Curtin, who starred in the series as a teenager, admitted her life has spiraled out of control, having spent time in prison, starred in X-rated material, and gotten hooked on drugs.
Finding Fame As A Teenager Alongside Mom
She was recently discovered at a local gas station on the crime-ridden streets of Lancaster, California, with missing teeth and two missing fingers.
Speaking in an impromptu interview, the 33-year-old said: "I was doing heroin and then I met some people. They introduced me to fentanyl, so I started doing fentanyl, and basically my life just kind of went downhill.
"I started smoking speed and s---. Hanging out with the wrong people, I guess.
"I'm not using as much as I used to. I used to use a lot, now I use a lot less."
Alexa confessed that she's officially been "cut off" by her reality star mom Lynne and dad, Frank, who now live in San Diego.
Heartbreaking Interview
She continued: "I'm kinda cut off right now until maybe I get sober, and then they're gonna supply me with money again, but right now they really don't want anything to do with me."
Curtin also claimed she had been raped while living in Lancaster, which is ranked as one of the most dangerous cities in California.
She said: "The guy handcuffed me. I tried to crack the window with my head, but I couldn't, and he covered my mouth, covered my nose. I couldn't breathe.
"He raped me for, like, two hours. And then he threatened to kill me. He let me go eventually, but during that time I really thought that was gonna be it for me.
Why Parents Have Cut Off Support
"A lot of bad things have happened to me since moving out here. It's not really a safe place."
She also revealed that she's missing two fingers from one of her hands, which she says was from a "bad car accident."
Curtin and her older sister Raquel's wild partying was heavily featured on the early seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County, which they both starred on when they were still teenagers.
A few years after she appeared onscreen, Alexa, a high school dropout, and Raquel started making adult films.
She explained: "I moved to L.A. I did p--n for a year, then I stopped doing p--n, moved back to Orange County, got my boobs done, got my nose done, and I was ballin'.
"Unfortunately, all the money ran out," she added with a weary laugh.
Lynne last appeared on the hit Bravo series in 2015, and she later divorced husband and co-star Frank.
She also remains close with her eldest daughter, Raquel, who is still an adult performer under the name Suttin Suicide.
As for Alexa, she says things are now so bad that she can't afford a phone and doesn't even have ID.
"I'm actually trying to make some money right now so I can get a phone," she said.
"I have nothing. I have to literally start from the ground up. It's going to be difficult, but I'm actively trying to do that."