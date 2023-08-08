'RHOC' Alum Lynne Curtin's Divorce From Husband Frank Dismissed For Second Time
The second time wasn't a charm for Lynne Curtin. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the ex-Real Housewives of Orange County star will remain married to Frank Curtin, despite re-filing for divorce in April 2019 because the judge has dismissed her request to terminate their three-decades-long marriage.
According to documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a judge in Orange County, CA, dismissed Curtin's second divorce case on July 17, citing that neither party made moves to push the dissolution of the marriage forward.
This marks the second time a judge has pulled the plug on Curtin's request to divorce her husband.
The former RHOC star first filed for divorce in 2012. “After more than 20 years of marriage Frank and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she told RadarOnline.com at the time, adding, “I love Frank but it was time to go out on my own.”
However, her filing was dismissed by a judge in 2017 for the same reason.
She filed for divorce again in April 2019, listing their official date of separation as January 19, 2012. At the time, Lynne was requesting spousal support.
They were married in 1990 and share two adult children: daughters Alexa and Raquel, who appeared on RHOC alongside their mom during seasons 4 and 5.
It's unclear why Lynne and Frank failed to push the second divorce along after four years. The former Bravo star spoke out following their first split, saying she was keeping herself occupied with "a new love."
“I keep myself busy with my jewelry line. I have a website now and I’m in stores,” she shared in a BravoTV interview in 2017.
“For a whole year I was single, focused on myself and my business, and now I’m a grandmother and my daughters are doing great. I have a beautiful grandson who’ll be a year old in another month,” she added. “This life is great and I found a new love in my life now. I’m happy.”
Lynne's divorce attempts aren't the only struggle the family has faced in recent years. Her daughter Alexa has faced legal troubles, including being charged with a misdemeanor after being found with drug paraphernalia.
Alexa was also sentenced to 68 days in jail in February 2021.
Lynne and Alexa's relationship has been strained ever since the RHOC star found out her daughter was making adult films.
“When I found out that Alexa was involved in porn, I became physically ill,” Lynne revealed.