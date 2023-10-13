'RHOC' Season 18 Cast Not Finalized, 'Too Early' For Offers Despite Rumors
The Bravo mill was abuzz after reports surfaced that all of the most recent cast from The Real Housewives of Orange County was set to return for Season 18 — but RadarOnline.com has learned that no decision has been made on which housewives, or newbies, will get their orange.
Rumors began swirling after TV Deets Podcast host Brett Staffen said that "everyone is going to be invited back for Season 18," saying he had insight as to who would make a comeback, including fired RHOC star Vicki Gunvalson, who returned as a guest this past season.
But sources close to production told RadarOnline.com on Friday that it's "way too early" to even talk about Season 18, considering the reunion just aired.
One insider claimed they'd be shocked if any conversation about casting happened already — despite a few choices being a no-brainer, like Shannon Beador, who was recently arrested for DUI and hit-and-run.
"Now, I’m told that with Shannon Beador’s DUI arrest, producers want to follow the aftermath of that and how that has impacted the group," Staffen stated.
He added that “producers and the network were really happy with the fan engagement this year, and all of the ladies stepped up to the plate to deliver," mentioning that he's heard newbie Jennifer Pedranti is "expected to return," as will Taylor Armstrong, who will likely "keep her Friend of the Housewives role.”
But our well-connected insider says it's premature for anything to be set in stone, revealing, "I don’t believe these conversations have happened yet."
Staffen said the OG of the OC, Gunvalson, is "also expected to return in some capacity" but had no details. Insiders shared that's a given, considering she made a splash with her appearances last season — and Andy Cohen recently revealed Gunvalson will be honored with the first-ever Wifetime Achievement Award at next month's BravoCon in Las Vegas.
He also claimed that producers are eyeing RHOC alums Alexis Bellino and Gretchen Rossi. Bellino's comeback was also a rumor after Season 16. RadarOnline.com was told that it was between Bellino and Tamra Judge — and guess who won that draw.
Heather "Fancy Pants" Dubrow has repeatedly said Bellino deserves to land a spot on the cast again, especially now that she ended her engagement.
Staffen said his sources claimed no formal offers have been handed out to newbies — but RadarOnline.com has confirmed that it extends to the entire cast, including Judge, Beador, Dubrow, Pedranti, Armstrong, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson.