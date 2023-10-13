Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > RHOC
Exclusive

'RHOC' Season 18 Cast Not Finalized, 'Too Early' For Offers Despite Rumors

rhoc season cast not final vicki gunvalson shannon beador
Source: BRAVO

We're told it's "too early" to talk 'RHOC' Season 18 casting.

By:

Oct. 13 2023, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

The Bravo mill was abuzz after reports surfaced that all of the most recent cast from The Real Housewives of Orange County was set to return for Season 18 — but RadarOnline.com has learned that no decision has been made on which housewives, or newbies, will get their orange.

Article continues below advertisement
rhoc season cast not final vicki gunvalson shannon beador
Source: BRAVO

Despite TV Deets claiming "everyone is going to be invited back," we're told that might not be the case.

Rumors began swirling after TV Deets Podcast host Brett Staffen said that "everyone is going to be invited back for Season 18," saying he had insight as to who would make a comeback, including fired RHOC star Vicki Gunvalson, who returned as a guest this past season.

But sources close to production told RadarOnline.com on Friday that it's "way too early" to even talk about Season 18, considering the reunion just aired.

Article continues below advertisement
vicki gunvalson back rhoc filming tamra shannon beador
Source: MEGA

Vicki is a no-brainer after appearing in a few episodes.

One insider claimed they'd be shocked if any conversation about casting happened already — despite a few choices being a no-brainer, like Shannon Beador, who was recently arrested for DUI and hit-and-run.

"Now, I’m told that with Shannon Beador’s DUI arrest, producers want to follow the aftermath of that and how that has impacted the group," Staffen stated.

Article continues below advertisement
shannon beador dui no charges case under review district attorney
Source: MEGA; RADARONLINE.COM

Shannon Beador will be TV gold after her DUI arrest. Her case is currently with the D.A., who confirmed no formal charges have been filed yet.

MORE ON:
RHOC

He added that “producers and the network were really happy with the fan engagement this year, and all of the ladies stepped up to the plate to deliver," mentioning that he's heard newbie Jennifer Pedranti is "expected to return," as will Taylor Armstrong, who will likely "keep her Friend of the Housewives role.”

But our well-connected insider says it's premature for anything to be set in stone, revealing, "I don’t believe these conversations have happened yet."

Article continues below advertisement

Staffen said the OG of the OC, Gunvalson, is "also expected to return in some capacity" but had no details. Insiders shared that's a given, considering she made a splash with her appearances last season — and Andy Cohen recently revealed Gunvalson will be honored with the first-ever Wifetime Achievement Award at next month's BravoCon in Las Vegas.

rhoc season cast not final vicki gunvalson shannon beador
Source: BRAVO

Heather Dubrow recently said she hoped Alexis Bellino returns.

Article continues below advertisement

He also claimed that producers are eyeing RHOC alums Alexis Bellino and Gretchen Rossi. Bellino's comeback was also a rumor after Season 16. RadarOnline.com was told that it was between Bellino and Tamra Judge — and guess who won that draw.

Heather "Fancy Pants" Dubrow has repeatedly said Bellino deserves to land a spot on the cast again, especially now that she ended her engagement.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Staffen said his sources claimed no formal offers have been handed out to newbies — but RadarOnline.com has confirmed that it extends to the entire cast, including Judge, Beador, Dubrow, Pedranti, Armstrong, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.