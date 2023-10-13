'RHOC' Season 18 Cast Not Finalized, 'Too Early' For Offers Despite Rumors

Rumors began swirling after TV Deets Podcast host Brett Staffen said that "everyone is going to be invited back for Season 18," saying he had insight as to who would make a comeback, including fired RHOC star Vicki Gunvalson, who returned as a guest this past season.

But sources close to production told RadarOnline.com on Friday that it's "way too early" to even talk about Season 18, considering the reunion just aired.