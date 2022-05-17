'RHOC' Couple Jen Armstrong & Husband Ryne Holliday All Smiles At Disneyland Ahead Of Legal Separation

"We separated for a while and lived life without each other," the Bravo star told Us Weekly, revealing some time apart had helped them before. "And I think that made us have more of an appreciation for who the other person was and have a different outlook on getting back together and putting in the work to stay together."

In a February 2022 episode, Armstrong was candid about her struggles with Holliday and revealed she considered legally ending their marriage at one point.

"Ryne packed his bags and left," she confessed. "I feel completely alone right now."

"It's like he totally humiliates me. I need a divorce," she vented to costar Heather Dubrow. "I don't want to do this. I don't want to feel like this ever again."