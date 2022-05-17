'RHOC' Couple Jen Armstrong & Husband Ryne Holliday All Smiles At Disneyland Ahead Of Legal Separation
Real Housewives of Orange County star Dr. Jen Armstrong and her husband, Ryne Holliday, enjoyed a family outing together days before news broke of her legal separation filing.
The now-former flames were all smiles as they visited Disneyland in Anaheim, California, last week, posing for photos as they checked out the attractions and went on rides with their three kids: twins Vince and Valor, 9, and daughter Cece, 6.
"What a magical day in Disneyland with the family! Thank you @disneyland for the amazing tour and day filled with laughs, smiles, and pure magic!!!! Feeling like a little kid again!" she captioned a post via Instagram on May 12.
Radar has since confirmed that she filed for legal separation from Holliday after eight years of marriage. It was around the time of their Disney trip as she submitted court docs last week, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their breakup.
As for their co-parenting arrangement, Armstrong requested legal and physical custody of the pair's children while allowing Holliday access to visitation rights.
News of their split comes after the now-exes documented their peaks and pitfalls during season 16.
Armstrong said it was an adjustment to have their drama aired out on TV after joining the cast as a newcomer, revealing judgment was part of the territory.
"We separated for a while and lived life without each other," the Bravo star told Us Weekly, revealing some time apart had helped them before. "And I think that made us have more of an appreciation for who the other person was and have a different outlook on getting back together and putting in the work to stay together."
In a February 2022 episode, Armstrong was candid about her struggles with Holliday and revealed she considered legally ending their marriage at one point.
"Ryne packed his bags and left," she confessed. "I feel completely alone right now."
"It's like he totally humiliates me. I need a divorce," she vented to costar Heather Dubrow. "I don't want to do this. I don't want to feel like this ever again."