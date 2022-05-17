'RHOC' Star Jen Armstrong Splits From Husband Ryne Holliday, Files For Legal Separation After 8 Years Together

“I’m just going to be honest. We actually separated. We separated and then lived life without each other,” she said about their brief split at the time. “Sometimes I think you need to get a little shaken up before you really appreciate the other person.”

“Ryne came back and he was very genuine and very kind and has been loving,” she continued, recalling when they eventually got back together. “That’s the person. I’ll take that person every day. I’m like, ‘Where’ve you been? Where’ve you been for the last 12 years? We missed you!’”