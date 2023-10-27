'RHOBH' Star Paul 'PK' Kemsley Spotted Sans-Ring After Addressing Dorit Separation Rumors
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Paul "PK" Kemsley doused fuel on rumors of there being trouble in paradise with wife Dorit by stepping out sans-ring, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The property developer had a poker face as he ran errands in Los Angeles, noticeably without a band on his left ring finger while carrying a cup of joe and cell phone.
Paul appeared lost in thought as he filled up his car with gas in photos obtained by Daily Mail, sporting a baggy white shirt and cargo pants paired with brown lace-up boots.
His recent outing came after the English businessman and Bravolebrity cast doubt on theories they had secretly called it quits after eight years of marriage.
"We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family," the Kemsleys said in a joint statement to PEOPLE. "We have not separated nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage." The couple wed in March 2015.
"We would be grateful for everyone's understanding," the couple continued their statement. "We are doing what we can to focus on the best interests of our family, as opposed to spending our time contending with rumors and hearsay that are not true."
PK and Dorit's marriage has been the talk of Bravo fans after rumors swirled that they had separated and he was claimed to be staying in a hotel.
As we previously reported, Dorit called out costar Erika Girardi on the season 13 premiere for speculating at last year's BravoCon that she and PK would be next to break up.
"To see you behave like that was deeply hurtful," she told Girardi. "What you said about PK and I was mean-spirited."
Dorit added, "You delivered that answer like someone who really wanted that attention."
Girardi fired back, "Dorit, I'm a showman. I walked right down to the edge of that stage and I gave those people what they wanted."
Dorit said that her response was surprising. "It's not a defense, it's just an explanation of how it went down," Girardi continued. "It was a shady question; I gave a shady answer."
After trying to get on common ground, Dorit doubled down, "My marriage is very strong, [but] Erika, that doesn't matter," she said.
In the end, Girardi did ultimately apologize for her remarks.