'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Hires Divorce Lawyers in Mauricio Umansky Split: Report
It's the beginning of the end. Kyle Richards has allegedly hired divorce lawyers, eight months after separating from her husband of 27 years, Mauricio Umansky, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Kyle finally pulled the trigger, and hasn't looked back," an insider said. "She needed to move on."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill star, 55, also needed her sister, Kathy Hilton, 65, back in her life.
"Kathy and her husband, [Rick], have carried a lot of animosity toward Mauricio," who quit his job at Rick's real estate company in 2011 to start his own firm.
"There will be some real healing happening in Kyle and Kathy's relationship with Mauricio finally out of the picture," the insider shared to Star magazine, which published the bombshell allegations about the alleged divorce lawyers.
But Mauricio, 53 — who recently revealed he "had a whole breakdown" at work due to stress — may not go quietly, warned Star's source.
"He doesn't want the divorce. He would love to stop it, but he knows that might not be possible at this point," they claimed.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Kyle's rep for comment.
They confirmed their separation in July after months of dodging breakup and cheating rumors. Kyle and Mauricio even filmed the hard conversation they shared with their children about the split on RHOBH.
didn't feel she was being authentically open about their relationship or breakup.
- 'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Breaks Down When Talking About Her Separation, 'This is Not My Ideal Fairytale, Clearly'
- Family Feud: Kathy Hilton Accuses Kyle Richards' Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky of Poaching Staff for Rival Agency
- Kathy Hilton Reveals Sister Kyle Richards Considered Mauricio Umansky Split for 'Years'
They confirmed their separation in July after 27 years of marriage. Umansky and Kyle even filmed the hard conversation they shared with their children about the split on RHOBH. The pair revealed they were still living under the same roof and denied their breakup involved a third party.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Kyle later addressed their separation, revealing what caused the split — at least, on her end.
“I think there were certain things that were there that we had kind of been putting on the back burner for a long time. You know, you’re pregnant and you’re breastfeeding. And then it was working and juggling the kids and you kind of forget about it, and then it resurfaces again,” she told Hoda & Jenna on the Today show in February. “And I think I just kind of came to a, I would say a breaking point, honestly. And I’ve gone through a lot. I lost my best friend, and I think that really does change you and makes you look at things differently.”
Kyle and Mauricio married in 1996. They share three biological daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, who just turned 16, so custody of her will be an issue if they officially pull the plug. Mauricio is also a stepdad to Kyle's oldest daughter, Farrah, 35, and has been a strong presence in her life since childhood. The girls — minus Portia — all work with Mauricio at The Agency and appear on his Netflix show, Buying Beverly Hills.