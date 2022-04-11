'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Throws Co-Star Garcelle Beauvais' Book In The Trash

Your tip
Apr. 11 2022

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has a pretty harsh review for her co-star Garcelle Beauvais' new book.

Jayne posted a photo to her Instagram showing Beauvais' new book Love Me as I Am thrown into a garbage bin with a sticker of trash monster Oscar the Grouch from Sesame Street plastered on top.

Needless to say, she was not a fan.

The book, set to be released later this week, is a memoir of Beauvais' life as a beloved Black pop culture icon, an actress, entrepreneur, and of course, sure to contain some tasty details about working with the other Real Housewives.

The snap of the binned book comes days after the trailer for RHOBH season 12 was released showing a serious confrontation between the two housewives.

In the nearly three-minute clip released by Bravo on Thursday, the 50-year-old blonde bombshell's drinking and alleged pill use is called out by her castmates, including Beauvais.

One of the most talked about moments in the trailer was the Coming to America actress' spat with Jayne amid the latter's relentless legal issues.

"Is that to make Erika look bad, or is that out of genuine concern?" Jayne snapped, speaking in the third person. Garcelle clapped back at her fellow co-star when she said, "Erika, I don’t have to make you look bad; you can do that on your own."

Beauvais spoke with Radar while on the red carpet during the American Heart Association Red Dress Collection Concert in Hollywood where she commented on Jayne's situation.

"She's going through — it's tough," the RHOBH star admitted to Radar. "I mean, look at her life. To go from the highs to figuring all that stuff out... I feel for her."

Backhanded comments aside, the Bravo star went on to say that she was also "shocked" to see the trailer. She claimed to know it was coming but revealed the cast wasn't even given a heads-up as to what footage made the cut.

"We don't get to see it, so we saw it when you guys saw it," she explained, "but I was like, 'Wow.' It looks good!"

