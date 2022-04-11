'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Throws Co-Star Garcelle Beauvais' Book In The Trash

Beauvais spoke with Radar while on the red carpet during the American Heart Association Red Dress Collection Concert in Hollywood where she commented on Jayne's situation.

"She's going through — it's tough," the RHOBH star admitted to Radar. "I mean, look at her life. To go from the highs to figuring all that stuff out... I feel for her."

Backhanded comments aside, the Bravo star went on to say that she was also "shocked" to see the trailer. She claimed to know it was coming but revealed the cast wasn't even given a heads-up as to what footage made the cut.

"We don't get to see it, so we saw it when you guys saw it," she explained, "but I was like, 'Wow.' It looks good!"