'RHOBH' Drama: Garcelle Beauvais Hits Back At Erika Jayne After Co-Star Throws Book In Trash

The quick 14-second video posted by Ross Mathews shows the TV host picking the Bravo star's book out of the garbage and asking, "what is this? who put this in here?" He then turns to the Garcelle, who is seen wearing an all-yellow ensemble. "Garcelle, is this yours?" Mathews jokes.

She takes the book from him and replies, "yeah." He points out that it was in the garbage can to which she responds, "You're kidding ... that's rude."

The clip was a playful bit between the two in response to Erika's recent Instagram story, where she tossed Garcelle's book in the trash with an Oscar the Grouch sticker to drive the point home.