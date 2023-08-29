'RHOA' Reboot: No Cast Decisions Made and All Peach-Holders Not Necessarily Out — Yet
Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss don't have to panic, at least not yet. Sources tell RadarOnline.com that "no decision" on casting has been made, despite the rumors that viewers are getting all-new peaches with a reboot next season.
We can reveal that production is aware a shakeup of some kind needs to be done based on fans' reviews of Season 15 — but that doesn't mean the OGs are necessarily out.
Insiders shared to RadarOnline.com that a reboot of RHOA would be "extreme" but "could be" one of the many possibilities. We're told Bravo is "always looking" for fresh faces to join its Housewives franchise, adding that it's far too premature for Atlanta fans to freak out.
We can reveal that no one will get their walking papers until the entire season and the reunion air as it's the network's procedure to let the cast "breathe" before putting any decisions in motion.
RHOA viewers began losing it after it was reported that the franchise was getting a facelift that would compare to The Real Housewives of New York reboot, in which production replaced the entire cast, including Apple vets like Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, and Sonja Morgan.
That would mean that Kenya, Kandi, Marlo Hampton, Sheree Whitfield, Sanya Richards-Ross, and Drew Sidora would be getting their pink slips — if true; however, our insiders emphasized that none of the cast has been informed who's in or possibly out.
Lovebscott.com was the first to drop the casting bombshell, revealing that a reboot is in the works and production has already "made the call to recast the entire show."
The outlet also said that Bravo isn't interested in bringing back former castmates Porsha Guobadia or Kim Zolciak — something RadarOnline.com already confirmed amid Zolciak's divorce from Kroy Biermann.
- NeNe Leakes Served Legal Papers at $1 Million Atlanta Condo After Being Accused of Owing Back Rent on Boutique
- Kim Zolciak Calls Police On Husband Kroy Biermann After He Allegedly Locks Her Out of Georgia Mansion One Day After He Files For Divorce
- Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss Facing Being Axed From ‘RHOA,’ Producers Cleaning House to Reboot Show
Lovebscott.com also revealed there is a possibility “one or two” peaches will stick around as "friends of" — and we're told that anything can happen. The replacement rumors have already left the RHOA's current peaches shaking in their boots.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"The cast is on edge about their future and has no idea where the network plans to go," an insider shared with Entertainment Tonight. "Although their ratings are still strong, the network is listening to fans and their desire for a change."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to the RHOA stars and Bravo for comment.