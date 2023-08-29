'RHOA' Reboot: No Cast Decisions Made and All Peach-Holders Not Necessarily Out — Yet

Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss don't have to panic, at least not yet. Sources tell RadarOnline.com that "no decision" on casting has been made, despite the rumors that viewers are getting all-new peaches with a reboot next season.

We can reveal that production is aware a shakeup of some kind needs to be done based on fans' reviews of Season 15 — but that doesn't mean the OGs are necessarily out.