'RHOA' Star Kenya Moore Says NeNe Leakes is a 'Force,' Admits Former Co-Star 'Built the House … But It Got Foreclosed On'

"If I'm being honest, yeah," Moore said when asked if she would be open to Leakes making a comeback during an appearance on the Reality With the King podcast. "She's a force all on her own."

The 1993 Miss USA pageant winner gave Leakes credit where she was due, adding, "You can't take that away from her."

"That's one thing about me: I am never going to not give you your flowers and I'm never going to discount what you contributed to any space that you're in," Moore added.