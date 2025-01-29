RFK Jr Confirmation Hearing Sparks Humiliation for Justin Trudeau As Former Prime Minister's Relative Turns Up Sporting 'Make America Healthy Again' Hat
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had at least one clear supporter at his confirmation hearing – former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's half-brother Kyle Kemper, who decided to wear a hat labeled 'Make American Healthy Again.'
The 71-year-old arrived at his confirmation hearing to become America's top health official on Wednesday, but from the get-go there was plenty of chaos and drama, including an appearance from a huge fan, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kemper appeared at the hearing in the forest green hat with white lettering, ready to hype up RFK Jr.
"Bobby 'The Remedy' Kennedy has arrived in Washington," he said in a video on Twitter just moments before the hearing kicked off as his supporters reacted with praise in the comments section.
One person said: "I like your hat!" and another added, "We love you!"
RFK. Jr's wife, Cheryl Hines, was also in attendance to support her husband, despite the controversy surrounding the politician and the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress.
She previously said: "There's, like, a connection that you look at your husband or your partner and all the crazy going on around you, or you look and you check in and it’s like, 'OK. It’s going to be OK. We're going to move through this moment.'"
The TV star continued: "You know, a lot of times it's funny and you can lean over and say, 'This is crazy balls,' and have a moment together and then hold your head up high and go to the next thing."
Hines added she has learned to "let it flow and to find the little moments and not take anything too seriously," adding "even though I find myself in very serious situations."
However, not every person is in RFK Jr.'s side, especially his cousin, Caroline.
In a letter, the former U.S. ambassador to Australia said RFK Jr. is "addicted to attention and power," and called out his "hypocritical" anti-vaccine stance. She also shared disturbing tales of animal abuse.
Caroline said: "We are a close generation of 28 cousins who have been through a lot together. We know how hard it has been, and we are always there for each other.
"But now that Bobby has been nominated by President Trump to be Secretary of Health and Human Services, a position that would put hm in charge of the health of the American People, I feel an obligation to speak out."
"I have known Bobby my whole life; we grew up together. It’s no surprise that he keeps birds of prey as pets because he himself is a predator," she added.
The 67-year-old Caroline ripped RFK Jr. as "unqualified" for the position as he "lacks any relevant government, financial, management or medical experience."
She also added: "His basement, his garage, his dorm room were the centers of the action where drugs were available, and he enjoyed showing off how he put baby chickens and mice in the blender to feed his hawks. It was often a perverse scene of despair and violence."
RFK Jr. has been destroyed by critics for his bizarre opinions on vaccines and health, as well as his shocking reversal of his pro-choice stance to pro-life.