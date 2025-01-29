Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Robert F. Kennedy Jr

RFK Jr Confirmation Hearing Sparks Humiliation for Justin Trudeau As Former Prime Minister's Relative Turns Up Sporting 'Make America Healthy Again' Hat

Split photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Kyle Kemper
Source: MEGA;@KYLEKEMPER/X

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had plenty of supporters during his confirmation hearing including Justin Trudeau's half-brother.

Jan. 29 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had at least one clear supporter at his confirmation hearing – former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's half-brother Kyle Kemper, who decided to wear a hat labeled 'Make American Healthy Again.'

The 71-year-old arrived at his confirmation hearing to become America's top health official on Wednesday, but from the get-go there was plenty of chaos and drama, including an appearance from a huge fan, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
finance experts reveal stock investments rfk jr launched regime donald trump
Source: MEGA

RFK Jr.'s confirmation hearing was off to a bizarre start on Wednesday.

Article continues below advertisement

Kemper appeared at the hearing in the forest green hat with white lettering, ready to hype up RFK Jr.

"Bobby 'The Remedy' Kennedy has arrived in Washington," he said in a video on Twitter just moments before the hearing kicked off as his supporters reacted with praise in the comments section.

One person said: "I like your hat!" and another added, "We love you!"

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
rfk jr humiliation confirmation hearing justin trudeau make america healthy again hat wife cheryl hines
Source: @KYLEKEMPER/X

Justin Trudeau's half-brother Kyle Kemper showed up at RFK Jr.s hearing in a 'Make America Healthy Again' hat.

Article continues below advertisement

RFK. Jr's wife, Cheryl Hines, was also in attendance to support her husband, despite the controversy surrounding the politician and the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress.

She previously said: "There's, like, a connection that you look at your husband or your partner and all the crazy going on around you, or you look and you check in and it’s like, 'OK. It’s going to be OK. We're going to move through this moment.'"

The TV star continued: "You know, a lot of times it's funny and you can lean over and say, 'This is crazy balls,' and have a moment together and then hold your head up high and go to the next thing."

Article continues below advertisement
cheryl hines at breaking point over his sexting scandal
Source: MEGA

Hines was also in attendance to support her husband despite the politician receiving backlash for his views.

Article continues below advertisement

Hines added she has learned to "let it flow and to find the little moments and not take anything too seriously," adding "even though I find myself in very serious situations."

However, not every person is in RFK Jr.'s side, especially his cousin, Caroline.

In a letter, the former U.S. ambassador to Australia said RFK Jr. is "addicted to attention and power," and called out his "hypocritical" anti-vaccine stance. She also shared disturbing tales of animal abuse.

Article continues below advertisement

Caroline said: "We are a close generation of 28 cousins who have been through a lot together. We know how hard it has been, and we are always there for each other.

"But now that Bobby has been nominated by President Trump to be Secretary of Health and Human Services, a position that would put hm in charge of the health of the American People, I feel an obligation to speak out."

"I have known Bobby my whole life; we grew up together. It’s no surprise that he keeps birds of prey as pets because he himself is a predator," she added.

READ MORE ON POLITICS
Split photo of Donald Trump, pro-Hamas protests.

Now Trump Launches Anti-Semitism Crackdown as Part of Opening Month Blitz — Ordering Deportation of Pro-Hamas Students who Terrorized U.S. Campuses

Split photos of the January 6 Capitol riots and Matthew Huttle.

Indiana Man Pardoned by Donald Trump for Role in January 6 Capitol Riot Shot and Killed by Police During Traffic Stop

Article continues below advertisement
caroline kennedy robert f kennedy jr warning letter to senate
Source: MEGA

RFK Jr.'s cousin Caroline Kennedy ripped him, calling him a 'predator.'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

The 67-year-old Caroline ripped RFK Jr. as "unqualified" for the position as he "lacks any relevant government, financial, management or medical experience."

She also added: "His basement, his garage, his dorm room were the centers of the action where drugs were available, and he enjoyed showing off how he put baby chickens and mice in the blender to feed his hawks. It was often a perverse scene of despair and violence."

RFK Jr. has been destroyed by critics for his bizarre opinions on vaccines and health, as well as his shocking reversal of his pro-choice stance to pro-life.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.