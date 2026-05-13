'Revenge of the Nerds' Actor Donald Gibb Dead Aged 71 — Months after Co-Star's Tragic Suicide

His son noted that he was surrounded by family at the time of his death.

Gibb’s son told TMZ that his father loved the Lord and his family, friends and fans with all his heart, and asked for prayers and privacy, adding that their father will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

Gibb is best-known for his portrayal of the hulking Alpha Beta frat brother in the Nerds franchise, he additionally starred in 1988's Bloodsport and its 1996 sequel, Bloodsport II: The Next Kumite.