'Revenge of the Nerds' Actor Donald Gibb Dead Aged 71 — Months after Co-Star's Tragic Suicide
May 13 2026, Published 12:40 p.m. ET
Revenge of the Nerds star Donald Gibb has died aged 71 — months after co-star Robert Carradine's tragic suicide,
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor, who also featured in '80s action movie Bloodsport alongside Jean-Claude Van Damme, passed away on Tuesday evening at his home in Texas due to health complications.
'Deeply Missed and Forever Remembered'
His son noted that he was surrounded by family at the time of his death.
Gibb’s son told TMZ that his father loved the Lord and his family, friends and fans with all his heart, and asked for prayers and privacy, adding that their father will be deeply missed and forever remembered.
Gibb is best-known for his portrayal of the hulking Alpha Beta frat brother in the Nerds franchise, he additionally starred in 1988's Bloodsport and its 1996 sequel, Bloodsport II: The Next Kumite.
His other onscreen credits include 1st &Ten, Hancock, 8 of Diamonds, The Biggest Fan, The Lightning Bug and Grind.
On the TV side, he had one-off roles in The Young and the Restless, The X-Files, The A-Team, Seinfeld, Days of Our Lives and Magnum: P.I. His most recent credit was a supporting role in Justin Kuhn’s boxing thriller Hands.
He’s also credited with a small role in the unreleased B-horror film Burlesque Ghost Hunters.
Heartbreaking Suicide
Co-star Carradine, who played the role of Lewis Skolnick in Revenge of the Nerds alongside Gibb, took his own life after battling bipolar disorder in February.
His work, along with Gibb's, in the 1984 comedy in which a group of losers take on a jock fraternity, won over film lovers and made the production a beloved classic.
"It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away," his family said in a statement to the outlet at the time.
RadarOnline.com previously told how tormented Carradine committed suicide after years of being plagued by demons that crushed his spirit.
Sources said the Lizzie Maguire alum, 71, never got over the loss of his beloved older brother, Kill Bill star David Carradine, who also died in similarly dark circumstances.
That tragedy – along with a decades-long struggle with bipolar disorder – turned Robert into a shell of himself, sources said, ending with his suicide on Feb. 23.
"Robert was a wonderful guy who made a lasting impact on everyone he knew with his kindness and fun-loving personality. But everyone knew that beneath his upbeat exterior, he was fighting major demons," said an insider.
"It's devastating for family and friends to have lost such a popular talent. But there was always this sense – especially throughout the latter stages of his life – that Robert was unpredictable and self-destructive."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, his brother David was found hanging in a Bangkok hotel room in 2009, with investigators saying he died of asphyxiation in a sex stunt. He was 72.
"That hit Robert like a ton of bricks," noted a source. "David was his hero big brother. Robert was truly broken by it and never really recovered from the loss."