EXCLUSIVE: Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead 'Planning Their Wedding'

The Oscar-winning actress, 57, met the reality TV host, 47, in 2021 on the set of his show Celebrity IOU: Joyride.

Anstead has said that he was impressed by Zellweger's car knowledge and gushed over her "grounded, humble" personality.

In April, he marked the couple's five-year anniversary with a sweet Instagram post, sharing a picture of the two and calling Zellweger "my beautiful lady," adding: "I love you my Ren."

But just a few months after that, Anstead played down any wedding talk.

"I still believe in marriage," the Wheeler Dealer star – who shares 6-year-old son Hudson with ex-wife Christina Haack, and two children with his first wife – said at the time. "But right now we're really happy. We don't need the pressure of a label."