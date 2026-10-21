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Home > Exclusives > Renee Zellweger
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EXCLUSIVE: Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead 'Planning Their Wedding'

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead are reportedly making wedding plans as their romance grows stronger.
Source: MEGA

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead are allegedly making wedding plans as their romance grows stronger.

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Oct. 21 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Under-the-radar lovebirds Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead plan to wed after five years together, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"They seem to be very serious about moving forward," said a source. "They've started running dates by people, talking about various locations and Renée is dress shopping. It's obvious how in love and how sincere they both are."

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Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead's Romance Still Going Strong

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Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead are reportedly planning a wedding after five years together.
Source: MEGA

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead are reportedly planning a wedding after five years together.

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The Oscar-winning actress, 57, met the reality TV host, 47, in 2021 on the set of his show Celebrity IOU: Joyride.

Anstead has said that he was impressed by Zellweger's car knowledge and gushed over her "grounded, humble" personality.

In April, he marked the couple's five-year anniversary with a sweet Instagram post, sharing a picture of the two and calling Zellweger "my beautiful lady," adding: "I love you my Ren."

But just a few months after that, Anstead played down any wedding talk.

"I still believe in marriage," the Wheeler Dealer star – who shares 6-year-old son Hudson with ex-wife Christina Haack, and two children with his first wife – said at the time. "But right now we're really happy. We don't need the pressure of a label."

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Hugh Grant and Tom Cruise Push Couple Toward Marriage

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Hugh Grant has allegedly encouraged the couple to marry.
Source: MEGA

Hugh Grant has allegedly encouraged the couple to marry.

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Despite that, he's called Zellweger – who was briefly married to country singer Kenny Chesney in 2005 – "the missus."

Now the two have changed gears and pals, including her costars Hugh Grant of the Bridget Jones films and Tom Cruise of Jerry Maguire, are thrilled.

"Hugh has been telling them for ages that they should get married," said the pal, "and Tom had almost given up on them actually taking the plunge."

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