EXCLUSIVE: Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead 'Planning Their Wedding'
Oct. 21 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Under-the-radar lovebirds Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead plan to wed after five years together, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"They seem to be very serious about moving forward," said a source. "They've started running dates by people, talking about various locations and Renée is dress shopping. It's obvious how in love and how sincere they both are."
Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead's Romance Still Going Strong
The Oscar-winning actress, 57, met the reality TV host, 47, in 2021 on the set of his show Celebrity IOU: Joyride.
Anstead has said that he was impressed by Zellweger's car knowledge and gushed over her "grounded, humble" personality.
In April, he marked the couple's five-year anniversary with a sweet Instagram post, sharing a picture of the two and calling Zellweger "my beautiful lady," adding: "I love you my Ren."
But just a few months after that, Anstead played down any wedding talk.
"I still believe in marriage," the Wheeler Dealer star – who shares 6-year-old son Hudson with ex-wife Christina Haack, and two children with his first wife – said at the time. "But right now we're really happy. We don't need the pressure of a label."
Hugh Grant and Tom Cruise Push Couple Toward Marriage
Despite that, he's called Zellweger – who was briefly married to country singer Kenny Chesney in 2005 – "the missus."
Now the two have changed gears and pals, including her costars Hugh Grant of the Bridget Jones films and Tom Cruise of Jerry Maguire, are thrilled.
"Hugh has been telling them for ages that they should get married," said the pal, "and Tom had almost given up on them actually taking the plunge."