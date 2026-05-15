EXCLUSIVE: Renée Zellweger's Lover Ant Is Getting Antsy! Insiders Tell Radar He's Ready to Walk Away From 'Waffling' Star
May 15 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Chicago star Renée Zellweger is dragging her feet about getting engaged to longtime love Ant Anstead – and RadarOnline.com has learned it's causing trouble in paradise.
The hunky Brit TV host, 47, recently posted gushing happy anniversary wishes to Zellweger, 57, on Instagram, writing: "Happy FIVE YEAR anniversary my beautiful lady! Hands down The best human I know! Luckiest boy! I love you my Ren."
Zellweger Still Hesitant About Marriage Again
But pals said even that sweet message hasn't melted the two-time Oscar winner's heart. A rep for Anstead previously denied any trouble in the relationship.
"Although Renée and Ant have been through some ups and downs, things are very much on track," said a source. "He would love to make Renée his wife. She's the one who's holding out. Renée adores Ant but she has a lot of baggage around marriage."
The Bridget Jones's Diary star has dated several A-listers, including her Me, Myself & Irene costar Jim Carrey, White Stripes rocker Jack White, actor Bradley Cooper and musician Doyle Bramhall II.
Zellweger Haunted By Marriage Heartbreak Past
But sources said Zellweger's brief marriage to Kenny Chesney soured her on saying "I do."
The two tied the knot in May 2005 and the marriage was annulled that September.
The insider said: "It's been more than 20 years, but after Renée's disastrous marriage to Kenny, she vowed that she'd never marry again and she's stuck to that.
"She was with Doyle for seven years and never married him. The fact that she and Ant have hit the five-year mark and she's still resistant to marriage has nothing to do with her commitment to him. It's more about this rule she made for herself."
Zellweger Fears Marriage Could Ruin Romance
The insider continued: "She says she's so happy with Ant that she doesn't want to jinx what they have by adding in the pressure that comes with marriage. And the more Ant brings it up, the more flustered she gets."