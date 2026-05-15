EXCLUSIVE: Renée Zellweger's Lover Ant Is Getting Antsy! Insiders Tell Radar He's Ready to Walk Away From 'Waffling' Star

But sources said Zellweger's brief marriage to Kenny Chesney soured her on saying "I do."

The two tied the knot in May 2005 and the marriage was annulled that September.

The insider said: "It's been more than 20 years, but after Renée's disastrous marriage to Kenny, she vowed that she'd never marry again and she's stuck to that.

"She was with Doyle for seven years and never married him. The fact that she and Ant have hit the five-year mark and she's still resistant to marriage has nothing to do with her commitment to him. It's more about this rule she made for herself."