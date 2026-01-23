EXCLUSIVE: Rebel Wilson's 'Worst Nightmare' Yet — Inside 'Pitch Perfect' Star's Legal Battle as She Insists She's Being Smeared at Producer and Co-Star
Jan. 23 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Rebel Wilson is embroiled in an ugly legal battle that she's calling her "worst nightmare," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Pitch Perfect star is facing two separate lawsuits surrounding her directorial debut, The Deb, and she's blasted back with her own countersuit.
The legal mess recently exploded with one of the movie's producers claiming Wilson's minions called her an "Indian Ghislaine Maxwell."
Explosive Accusations Spark Legal Firestorm
The brouhaha began when Wilson accused some of The Deb's British producers of embezzlement, sexual harassment and blocking the film's release.
The producers promptly denied Wilson's allegations – which went out to her 11 million Instagram followers – and slapped her with a defamation suit in Los Angeles.
Lead star Charlotte MacInnes is also suing Wilson after the latter alleged MacInnes was sexually harassed on set.
Wilson, 45, reported the alleged harassment and, according to her, that's when the fireworks began.
Retaliation Claims Fuel Explosive Fallout
"I felt that in my position as director, I had to report that. And the moment I did, [it] started all the kind of retaliation against me," she told 60 Minutes Australia recently.
Wilson also claimed harassment allegedly caused MacInnes "to suffer a breakdown," which MacInnes blasted as "completely false and absurd" in legal papers.
During the 60 Minutes interview, Wilson described "me and local producers being locked in a room and forced to sign documents."
She added: "At the time, I said, 'What is this? This is like the KGB'," referring to the Soviet Union's security and intelligence agency.
Bullying Claims Point To Producers
Then, recalling how she was told that the movie was being canceled and "everyone will be out of a job," Wilson claimed the "drama all stemmed from the U.K. producers on the film."
She alleged: "I was, kind of, the target of this incessant bullying and harassment because I'd spoken out about the behavior of these U.K. producers."
One of those producers, Amanda Ghost, claimed Wilson launched a vindictive smear campaign when her demand for a writing credit was denied.
Explosive Smear Claim Sparks Outrage
According to Ghost, the Aussie actress' minions called her an "Indian Ghislaine Maxwell" who allegedly procured young women for wealthy financiers.
In a legal declaration, Ghost claimed: "These allegations are categorically false and made up. I have never been engaged in anything like procuring women for the wealthy, and no one other than Wilson and her agents has ever made such allegations against me."