EXCLUSIVE: Reba McEntire Disses Dolly Parton! One-Time Bestie Has No Time Anymore for Ailing Country Queen

"In an ideal world, McEntire would be popping over to see Parton every day, or at least a few times each week. But she's up to her eyes with her own commitments," said a source.

"Her schedule is absolutely jam-packed! She's traveling all over the country and barely coming up for air. She's constantly exhausted."

McEntire recently joined Trisha Yearwood on stage at the Grand Ole Opry for a benefit concert and her sitcom, Happy's Place, was just renewed for a third season.

As readers know, she personally cast former CSI: Miami actor Linn, 69, as her love interest on the NBC show. The two are engaged, but haven't set a wedding date. It will be McEntire's third trip down the aisle and his first.