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EXCLUSIVE: Reba McEntire Disses Dolly Parton! One-Time Bestie Has No Time Anymore for Ailing Country Queen

Reba McEntire is allegedly distancing herself from Dolly Parton during health struggles.
Source: MEGA

Reba McEntire is allegedly distancing herself from Dolly Parton during health struggles.

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May 15 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Country queen Dolly Parton is going stir-crazy while convalescing at her Tennessee home, and RadarOnline.com can reveal she desperately misses seeing old pals, especially Reba McEntire.

But between McEntire's popular TV series, romance with Rex Linn, and concert gigs, the 71-year-old Fancy singer hasn't had time for her onetime BFF, said sources.

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McEntire Stretched Thin Amid Packed Schedule

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Reba McEntire's busy schedule with 'Happy's Place,' concert appearances and fiancé Rex Linn has reportedly limited her time with Dolly Parton.
Source: MBS/MEGA

Reba McEntire's busy schedule with 'Happy's Place,' concert appearances and fiancé Rex Linn has reportedly limited her time with Dolly Parton.

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"In an ideal world, McEntire would be popping over to see Parton every day, or at least a few times each week. But she's up to her eyes with her own commitments," said a source.

"Her schedule is absolutely jam-packed! She's traveling all over the country and barely coming up for air. She's constantly exhausted."

McEntire recently joined Trisha Yearwood on stage at the Grand Ole Opry for a benefit concert and her sitcom, Happy's Place, was just renewed for a third season.

As readers know, she personally cast former CSI: Miami actor Linn, 69, as her love interest on the NBC show. The two are engaged, but haven't set a wedding date. It will be McEntire's third trip down the aisle and his first.

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McEntire Struggles To Make Time For Parton

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Sources said Parton has had little face-to-face time with McEntire while recovering at her Tennessee home.
Source: MBS/MEGA

Sources said Parton has had little face-to-face time with McEntire while recovering at her Tennessee home.

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With all that on her plate, McEntire barely manages to sneak in a phone call or text to Parton, sources said.

"They hang out if Reba has time when she's in the neighborhood. But it's just not logistically possible for them to arrange much if any face time. Besides that, Dolly's been snowed in during this long winter," said the insider.

Parton, 80, made her first public appearance in months on opening day at her theme park, Dollywood, on March 13.

During a speech, she revealed she was "taking good care" of her health after postponing her Las Vegas residency in 2025 due to an unspecified illness.

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Parton Heartbroken Over Time Apart

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Parton announced the East Tennessee Children's Hospital has officially been renamed the Dolly Parton Children's Hospital.
Source: Curtis Hilbun / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Parton announced the East Tennessee Children's Hospital has officially been renamed the Dolly Parton Children's Hospital.

Parton has also shared an Instagram Reel to announce the East Tennessee Children's Hospital has been officially renamed the Dolly Parton Children's Hospital.

"Dolly sees her carers, her sisters and other local friends. But there's no substitute for seeing old friends, especially Reba, who's like her twin sister," added the insider.

"Dolly misses her terribly and wishes they could find a way to hang out."

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