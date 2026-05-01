EXCLUSIVE: Country Legend's Brush With Death — Icon Ray Stevens Cheated Grim Reaper After Serious Tumble

The 87-year-old two-time Grammy winner took a tumble in his home on March 29, suffering a broken neck that left him "briefly hospitalized in the Nashville area," said a source. "He's now recovering at home."

Country icon Ray Stevens was almost Sittin' Up With the Dead! RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer recently cheated death in a serious fall.

Doctors said Ray Stevens is recovering at home after suffering a broken neck in a fall.

Doctors have advised Stevens to wear a neck brace for "approximately four weeks," added the source, noting: "Despite the injury, he remains fully mobile and in good spirits as he continues his recovery."

The broken neck is Stevens' second close call in less than a year. In August 2025, the star was reportedly recovering "after undergoing minimally invasive heart surgery" in a Nashville hospital.

He was rushed to the hospital after he "complained of chest pain," and docs performed a heart catheterization procedure, said a source.

Afterward, he learned the chest pain was actually a minor heart attack.

Weeks later, he underwent another op where surgeons inserted two stents to prevent blockages. He spent several days at a rehab center and then was discharged to go home.