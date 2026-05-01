EXCLUSIVE: Country Legend's Brush With Death — Icon Ray Stevens Cheated Grim Reaper After Serious Tumble
May 1 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Country icon Ray Stevens was almost Sittin' Up With the Dead! RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer recently cheated death in a serious fall.
The 87-year-old two-time Grammy winner took a tumble in his home on March 29, suffering a broken neck that left him "briefly hospitalized in the Nashville area," said a source. "He's now recovering at home."
Horrific Injury Details
Doctors have advised Stevens to wear a neck brace for "approximately four weeks," added the source, noting: "Despite the injury, he remains fully mobile and in good spirits as he continues his recovery."
The broken neck is Stevens' second close call in less than a year. In August 2025, the star was reportedly recovering "after undergoing minimally invasive heart surgery" in a Nashville hospital.
He was rushed to the hospital after he "complained of chest pain," and docs performed a heart catheterization procedure, said a source.
Afterward, he learned the chest pain was actually a minor heart attack.
Weeks later, he underwent another op where surgeons inserted two stents to prevent blockages. He spent several days at a rehab center and then was discharged to go home.
Ray Stevens Recovering After Health Scare
The health scare forced him to cancel performances at his West Nashville club, the CaBaRay Showroom.
Following the procedure, a message was sent to his fans, saying: "Ray is out of ICU and beginning to walk the halls and therapy with a nurse's assistance as he is working towards recovering from this surgery.
"Ray is very grateful for all of the cards and get well messages. Everything Is Still Beautiful!!!!"
New Album Celebrated Despite Health Setback
Despite the recent physical setbacks, Stevens is celebrating the April 10 release of his latest album, Favorites Old & New, which includes beloved hits like The Look of Love, It Had to Be You and Come Rain or Come Shine, plus fresh songs like Moving Out Is Easier Than Moving On and I Guess You've Never Been in Love With the Moon.
"I had a lot of fun creating this album," he said. "It really does contain a few of my favorite old songs as well as favorite new ones penned by some talented writers."