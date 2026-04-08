Country Music Icon Ray Stevens, 87, Breaks His Neck in Horror Fall in Nashville — One Year After Surviving Heart Attack

RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran singer, 87, was rushed to the hospital on Sunday following the traumatic incident, which took place less than a year after he survived a heart attack.

Country icon Ray Stevens has broken his neck after suffering a horror fall in Nashville .

Stevens will wear a neck brace for 'approximately four weeks' while he heals.

Stevens is now recovering and must wear a neck brace for "approximately four weeks" while he heals.

"Despite the injury, he remains fully mobile and in good spirits as he continues his recovery," a statement from his reps confirmed.

"Stevens appreciates any thoughts and prayers during his recovery," the message concluded.

Stevens is preparing to release his new album, Favorites Old & New, on Friday, which is reportedly still expected to happen amid his injury.