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Country Music Icon Ray Stevens, 87, Breaks His Neck in Horror Fall in Nashville — One Year After Surviving Heart Attack

picture of Ray Stevens
Source: MEGA

Ray Stevens has broken his neck after suffering a horror fall in Nashville just ahead of the release of his new album.

April 8 2026, Published 11:16 a.m. ET

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Country icon Ray Stevens has broken his neck after suffering a horror fall in Nashville.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran singer, 87, was rushed to the hospital on Sunday following the traumatic incident, which took place less than a year after he survived a heart attack.

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Recovering And Wearing Neck Brace

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picture of Ray Stevens
Source: MEGA

Stevens will wear a neck brace for 'approximately four weeks' while he heals.

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Stevens is now recovering and must wear a neck brace for "approximately four weeks" while he heals.

"Despite the injury, he remains fully mobile and in good spirits as he continues his recovery," a statement from his reps confirmed.

"Stevens appreciates any thoughts and prayers during his recovery," the message concluded.

Stevens is preparing to release his new album, Favorites Old & New, on Friday, which is reportedly still expected to happen amid his injury.

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Heart Scare Last July

picture of Ray Stevens
Source: MEGA

Stevens had surgery on his heart last summer after complaining of chest pains.

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The Everything is Beautiful singer suffered a heart attack in Nashville last July.

A statement posted to his Instagram page revealed he was admitted to the hospital after complaining of chest pain.

He underwent emergency surgery and was on the mend a week later.

"Country Music Hall of Fame member Ray Stevens is in recovery after undergoing minimally invasive heart surgery yesterday morning," a statement read.

"After a heart catheterization procedure, it was determined he’d suffered a mild heart attack," the post continued.

It also noted that the "initial surgery was successful."

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Warning Fans He's Slowing Down

picture of Ray Stevens
Source: MEGA

The singer told fans he would 'stop performing regularly' in 2024.

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Stevens took some time off following the operation and canceled the remainder of his shows that month.

The singer warned fans in January 2024 that he would be "slowing down" and would "stop performing regularly" at his Ray Stevens CabaRay Showroom in Nashville.

However, he didn’t stay off the stage for long as he returned to the venue in December to promote his album Say What?

The Georgia native has collaborated with legendary artists such as Elvis Presley and Dolly Parton.

He’s also known for his work on numerous soundtracks, such as The Cannonball Run (1981) and 28 Days (2000).

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picture of Ray Stevens
Source: MEGA

Stevens is still intent on releasing new album 'Favorites Old & New.'

The Georgia-born artist, originally named Ray Ragsdale, is also famous for his quirky novelty hits like Ahab the Arab, Gitarzan, and The Streak.

His new album Favorites Old & New will include beloved hits like The Look of Love, It Had To Be You, and Come Rain or Come Shine, alongside fresh tracks such as I Guess You’ve Never Been in Love With the Moon, Moving Out is Easier Than Moving On, and Time Machine.

"I had a lot of fun creating this album, Favorites Old & New," Stevens said in a press release.

"It really does contain a few of my favorite old songs as well as favorite new ones penned by some talented writers. I just hope Ray Stevens fans enjoy it as much as Ray Stevens!"

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