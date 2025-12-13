Ray J Claims the Kardashians 'Defrauded the Public' and Accuses Kim of RICO Violations and Credit Card Fraud in New Court Docs

According to filings obtained Saturday, Ray J asserts that the pair engaged in repeated violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).

"To me, Kim and Kris have repeatedly engaged in a criminal enterprise and racketeering activity, violating RICO over and over again. I have no doubt about that," Ray J said in the legal documents.

He is now asking a judge to dismiss the defamation case brought against him by Kardashian and Jenner, arguing that their alleged conduct is more severe than the accusations made against disgraced music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who has also faced racketeering allegations in a federal sex trafficking case.

"Kim's and Kris' RICO violations are worse than any RICO violations that Diddy is accused of. Kim and Kris have repeatedly and obviously conducted racketeering activity for years, and no one has stopped them," Ray J continued.