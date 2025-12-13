Ray J Claims the Kardashians 'Defrauded the Public' and Accuses Kim of RICO Violations and Credit Card Fraud in New Court Docs
Dec. 13 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Ray J has escalated his legal battle with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, doubling down on explosive racketeering claims and accusing the famous family of orchestrating what he describes as a years-long criminal enterprise, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Sexy Can I singer, 44, alleges in newly filed court documents that Kardashian, 45, and her mother, Jenner, 70, conspired with Vivid Entertainment to deceive the public through what he calls a "fake" defamation lawsuit.
Ray J's Court Filing
According to filings obtained Saturday, Ray J asserts that the pair engaged in repeated violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).
"To me, Kim and Kris have repeatedly engaged in a criminal enterprise and racketeering activity, violating RICO over and over again. I have no doubt about that," Ray J said in the legal documents.
He is now asking a judge to dismiss the defamation case brought against him by Kardashian and Jenner, arguing that their alleged conduct is more severe than the accusations made against disgraced music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who has also faced racketeering allegations in a federal sex trafficking case.
"Kim's and Kris' RICO violations are worse than any RICO violations that Diddy is accused of. Kim and Kris have repeatedly and obviously conducted racketeering activity for years, and no one has stopped them," Ray J continued.
Credit Card Fraud
In the filing, Ray J further alleges that Kardashian and Jenner committed credit card fraud against him and his family, asserting that they accumulated an $850,000 bill without authorization.
The legal dispute stems from an October defamation lawsuit filed by Kardashian and Jenner after Ray J publicly claimed he was working with federal authorities to build a RICO case against them. The R&B singer responded the following month with a countersuit, alleging that the mother-daughter duo orchestrated the release of his sex tape with Kardashian in 2007.
He characterized their defamation lawsuit as a "publicity, power, and punishment" move, claiming it was retaliation because he "no longer wants to play along with their tall tale."
Kim Kardashian and Ray J's Tape
Ray J has long maintained that he and Kardashian consensually filmed the tape in 2003 and alleges that the decision to release it in 2006 was driven by Kardashian and Jenner. He claims that all three parties signed an agreement with Vivid Entertainment to distribute the tape.
In his latest filing, Ray J also alleges that Kardashian, Jenner and Kanye West falsely accused him on their Hulu series of sexually assaulting Kardashian, releasing revenge porn and committing extortion.
After responding through his attorney, Howard King, Ray J claims that the parties reached a $6 million settlement agreement barring "no further mention or public reference" to the tape.
He now alleges that the agreement was violated "almost immediately' and says he was "defrauded" into signing it, further accusing Kardashian's attorneys of attempting to "extort" him following comments he made on a 2024 podcast.