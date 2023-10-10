Raquel Leviss Selling TomTom Hoodies and Lightning Bolt Necklace, 'No Longer Serve' Her After Tom Sandoval Affair
Raquel Leviss is offloading some famous items that were significant during her affair with Tom Sandoval. The ex-Vanderpump Rules star listed two TomTom hoodies and her infamous lightning bolt necklace on eBay — but the proceeds won't go in her pocket, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
One of the TomTom hoodies — which represents Sandoval and his costar Tom Schwartz's West Hollywood bar and restaurant — is the same sweatshirt she wore at BravoCon last year.
"The infamous three tone topaz on black TomTom hoodie is the one I wore day three at Bravo-Con and is also the same style hoodie I boldly gave to Andy Cohen on WWHL the night everything blew up in my face. I added the black hoodie to the listing since it is more worn and not in pristine condition," she wrote in the description, adding the hoodies would be signed.
Raquel also listed the 14k lightning bolt necklace she bought to match Sandoval's — a nod to their 7-month secret affair.
"This necklace was symbolic of my devotion to another person who I allowed to have power over me. He no longer does," she wrote, informing potential sellers that it has a small scratch and was originally $765.
Bids are already rolling in since she made the announcement on Tuesday.
The bid for the TomTom sweatshirts is already sitting at more than $2k. The lightning bolt necklace is at almost $1k, and the prices continue to rise. 100% of the proceeds will go to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Raquel revealed she had been cleaning her closet when she came across the items that "were a bit triggering."
Taking to her social media, she stated that she was in the process of "letting go" and getting rid of things that "no longer serve" her.
As RadarOnline.com reported, once the affair news blew up, Raquel sought mental health treatment in Arizona.
Sources told this outlet that Raquel hasn't talked to Sandoval in months, despite his public birthday wishes to her in September. The move got him blocked from her Instagram. She did not return to film Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules following the affair dubbed "Scandoval."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Sandoval's rep for comment.