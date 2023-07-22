Rapper YNW Melly's Double Murder Trial Ends in Shocking Mistrial, 'Deadlocked' Case Likely to Retry with New Jury

The 22-year-old artist, whose real name is Jamell Demons , was accused of killing two fellow rappers and conspiring to make it look like a drive-by shooting in October 2018.

After three days of deliberation, a deadlocked jury has led to a mistrial in the double murder trial of rapper YNW Melly , RadarOnline.com has learned.

Williams and Thomas were both members of the YNW collective, known as YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy , respectively. The prosecution claimed that the shooting was part of a gang-related action .

During the trial, the rapper's legal team also highlighted that the gun used in the shooting was never recovered and that Demons had no apparent motive for the crime.

The defense argued that Demons and the victims were close friends and that the claim of it being a gang action lacks credibility.

Broward County prosecutors, who had sought the death penalty for Demons, are expected to retry the case with a new jury. In Florida, a unanimous verdict is required to convict or acquit a defendant.

According to TMZ , the jury, consisting of 12 members, could not reach a unanimous verdict, which led to the mistrial .

Broward Circuit Judge John Murphy had twice requested the jury to continue deliberating after they reported being deadlocked. However, he ultimately declared a mistrial when they came back a third time without reaching a decision.

Following the shooting, the bodies of Williams and Thomas were reportedly driven to an area near the Everglades, where the exterior of the Jeep was shot to make it appear as though they had been victims of a drive-by shooting. But ballistics tests conducted by the prosecution determined that the victims were shot from inside the vehicle.

Cortland Henry, known as YNW Bortlen, who was driving the Jeep during the incident, is charged as an accomplice in the case. He will be tried separately.