Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > Murder

Rapper YNW Melly's Double Murder Trial Ends in Shocking Mistrial, 'Deadlocked' Case Likely to Retry with New Jury

Embedded Image
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 22 2023, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

After three days of deliberation, a deadlocked jury has led to a mistrial in the double murder trial of rapper YNW Melly, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 22-year-old artist, whose real name is Jamell Demons, was accused of killing two fellow rappers and conspiring to make it look like a drive-by shooting in October 2018.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: mega

Prosecutors alleged that Demons shot Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr. inside a Jeep following a recording session in Fort Lauderdale.

Williams and Thomas were both members of the YNW collective, known as YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy, respectively. The prosecution claimed that the shooting was part of a gang-related action.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: mega

The defense argued that Demons and the victims were close friends and that the claim of it being a gang action lacks credibility.

During the trial, the rapper's legal team also highlighted that the gun used in the shooting was never recovered and that Demons had no apparent motive for the crime.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: mega
MORE ON:
Murder

According to TMZ, the jury, consisting of 12 members, could not reach a unanimous verdict, which led to the mistrial.

Broward County prosecutors, who had sought the death penalty for Demons, are expected to retry the case with a new jury. In Florida, a unanimous verdict is required to convict or acquit a defendant.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: mega

Broward Circuit Judge John Murphy had twice requested the jury to continue deliberating after they reported being deadlocked. However, he ultimately declared a mistrial when they came back a third time without reaching a decision.

Following the shooting, the bodies of Williams and Thomas were reportedly driven to an area near the Everglades, where the exterior of the Jeep was shot to make it appear as though they had been victims of a drive-by shooting. But ballistics tests conducted by the prosecution determined that the victims were shot from inside the vehicle.

Cortland Henry, known as YNW Bortlen, who was driving the Jeep during the incident, is charged as an accomplice in the case. He will be tried separately.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: radar

YNW Melly rose to fame in 2017 and gained further recognition with his collaboration with Kanye West on the song Mixed Personalities, released in January 2019 - just a month before Demons' arrest on murder charges.

With the mistrial, the outcome of the case remains uncertain. The prosecution will now have to regroup and prepare for a new trial, seeking justice for the families of the victims and potentially a conviction for YNW Melly.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.